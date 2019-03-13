Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  British American Tobacco    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO

(BATS)
My previous session
  Report  
BATs Subsidiary Granted Creditor Protection in Canada, Looks to Settle Litigation

03/13/2019 | 04:07am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.LN) on Wednesday said that its subsidiary Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. has been granted protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

Imperial Tobacco Canada filed for an initial order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice after the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled that the tobacco industry in Canada was jointly and severally liable in a multi-billion-dollar class-action suit.

The initial order has the effect of staying all current tobacco litigation against Imperial Tobacco and other group companies in Canada, British American Tobacco said.

British American Tobacco said if Imperial Tobacco hadn't obtained court protection, it could have been liable to pay all of the damages under the Quebec Court of Appeal judgement.

The company said Imperial Tobacco will now look to resolve the judgement, as well as all other tobacco litigation in Canada under a court-supervised process while trading as normal.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -0.94% 35.785 Delayed Quote.26.38%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -1.02% 3045.5 Delayed Quote.23.44%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 0.81% 576.53 End-of-day quote.25.32%
