British American Tobacco : BAT forecasts faster revenue growth on e-cigarette, oral products

08/01/2019 | 03:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the British American Tobacco offices in London

LONDON (REUTERS) - British American Tobacco reported higher first half sales on Thursday, helped by higher demand for e-cigarettes and tobacco heating products, and said revenue growth would accelerate in the second half of the year.

The Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarette maker, which is the world's No. 2 tobacco company, said its first half revenue rose 4.6% to 12.17 billion pounds beating an average forecast by analysts of 12.09 billion pounds.

The company said growth came mainly from its new categories that includes modern oral products, e-cigarettes and tobacco heating products, with revenue from that category rising 27% to 531 million pounds in the first half.

Europe and Canada led e-cigarette demand, while Japan led demand for its tobacco heating product glo and Russia for oral products, said Simon Cleverly, Group Head of Corporate Affairs.

BAT also said that in May the BAT UK Pension Fund entered into a buy-in transaction with Pension Insurance Corporation plc, to transfer 3.4 billion pounds of assets.

The deal secures benefits for 10,600 members, including 8,300 pensioners and 2,300 non-pensioners.

The Pension Insurance Corp separately said the deal was the third largest transaction in the United Kingdom and was the largest-ever including both pensioner and deferred members.

BAT's adjusted earnings per share came in at 149.3 pence, beating analysts' estimates of 146.15 pence, according to Refinitiv's I/B/E/S.

BAT also said it was on track to be "around the middle" of its guidance range of 30-50% of annual revenue growth from new categories, on a constant currency basis.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Siddharth Cavale
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP -2.95% 47.07 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -1.02% 2952 Delayed Quote.18.08%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 558 M
EBIT 2019 11 015 M
Net income 2019 6 867 M
Debt 2019 42 089 M
Yield 2019 7,12%
P/E ratio 2019 9,82x
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
EV / Sales2019 4,29x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
Capitalization 67 491 M
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 497,10  GBp
Last Close Price 2 952,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer-Designate & Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC18.08%82 484
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL29.27%134 269
ALTRIA GROUP-1.80%90 740
ITC-4.53%47 931
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-5.71%39 854
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%24 475
