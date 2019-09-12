Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  British American Tobacco Plc    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

British American Tobacco : BAT plans to cut 2,300 jobs by Jan 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:32am EDT
A general view shows the British American Tobacco offices in London

(Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc said on Thursday it would lay off 2,300 employees globally by January as the world's second largest tobacco company by sales looks to streamline its operations.

The company said the move would impact over 20% of its senior roles as it takes steps to eliminate duplicate roles in its aim to create fewer but larger business units among other things.

"My goal is to oversee a step change in New Category growth and significantly simplify our current ways of working and business processes," Chief Executive Officer Jack Bowles said in a statement.

The "New Category" business includes brands like vuse for e-cigarettes, velo - a nicotine pouch for the gums and glo for tobacco heating devices.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P
02:38aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT plans to cut 2,300 jobs by January 2020
RE
02:37aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Notice of Redemption Price
PU
02:37aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Simplifying BAT to drive New Category growth
PU
02:33aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : to Lay Off 2,300 Employees by 2020
DJ
02:32aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT plans to cut 2,300 jobs by Jan 2020
RE
09/09BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : WOW factor heralds ‘new beginning' for women at..
PU
09/09BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : response to U.S. Food and Drug Administration announc..
PU
09/06BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Bat Fails to Repatriate U.S.$15 Million
AQ
09/06BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/04BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco expands its New Category por..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 985 M
EBIT 2019 11 143 M
Net income 2019 6 805 M
Debt 2019 42 848 M
Yield 2019 6,95%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,91x
EV / Sales2019 4,33x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 69 571 M
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 588,00  GBp
Last Close Price 3 043,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer-Designate & Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC21.72%85 800
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL11.59%115 910
ALTRIA GROUP-9.46%82 645
ITC-12.84%41 942
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-8.96%37 611
IMPERIAL BRANDS-6.90%25 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group