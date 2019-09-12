British American Tobacco : BAT plans to cut 2,300 jobs by Jan 2020

The company said the move would impact over 20% of its senior roles as it takes steps to eliminate duplicate roles in its aim to create fewer but larger business units among other things.

"My goal is to oversee a step change in New Category growth and significantly simplify our current ways of working and business processes," Chief Executive Officer Jack Bowles said in a statement.

The "New Category" business includes brands like vuse for e-cigarettes, velo - a nicotine pouch for the gums and glo for tobacco heating devices.

