BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
British American Tobacco : BAT says U.S vaping slowdown will lead to slower growth in e-cig business

11/27/2019 | 03:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: Packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes are displayed for sale at a convenience store in Mexico City

British American Tobacco, the world's no. 2 tobacco company by revenue, said on Wednesday a slowdown in the U.S. vaping market would result in slower growth in revenue from its "new categories" business that sells vaping products.

The safety of vaping has been in the spotlight, with U.S. health officials reporting more than 2,000 cases of vaping-related lung illness and 47 deaths linked to its use in the country, leading to tighter regulatory scrutiny and individual state bans.

This has led to a drop in demand for the devices, pushing the company to forecast revenue growth in its new categories business that sells e-cigarettes, tobacco heating products and oral products - to be at the low end of its 30-50% target. It had previously anticipated revenue growth in the middle of that range.

U.S. vaping products make up 17% of the company's new categories business and generate 0.8% of total group revenue, according to Jefferies analysts.

Excluding the United States, BAT said it would be able to hit new categories growth in the middle of that range.

Rival Imperial Brands earlier this month issued a cautious forecast for 2020, citing a "challenging" and "volatile" U.S. regulatory environment.

BAT, however, said on Wednesday overall revenue would now grow in the upper half of its 3%-5% long term forecast range, benefiting from stronger pricing and market share gains in its traditional cigarettes business.

The company also maintained its forecast for adjusted earnings per share growth in the high-single-digit range.

Shares of the company were set to open down 0.5% in morning trading, according to a trader.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.78% 2986 Delayed Quote.19.44%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC -0.39% 1669.4 Delayed Quote.-29.77%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 869 M
EBIT 2019 11 098 M
Net income 2019 6 690 M
Debt 2019 42 564 M
Yield 2019 7,08%
P/E ratio 2019 10,00x
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
EV / Sales2019 4,28x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 68 269 M
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3 576,86  GBp
Last Close Price 2 986,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Operations
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
Marina Fagundes Bellini Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC19.44%87 690
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL23.38%128 157
ALTRIA GROUP-0.34%92 024
ITC LIMITED-12.04%42 467
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-3.53%40 395
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-29.77%20 213
