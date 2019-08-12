British American Tobacco : Director/PDMR Shareholding

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified by the trustee of the British American Tobacco Employee Share Ownership Plan that on 7 August 2019 the following Executive Director and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities purchased ordinary shares of 25p each in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by way of the Partnership Share Scheme.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tadeu Marroco 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name British American Tobacco p.l.c. b) LEI 213800FKA5MF17RJKT63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5 £29.75 e) Date of the transaction 2019-08-07 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jerome Abelman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Legal & External Affairs and General Counsel b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name British American Tobacco p.l.c. b) LEI 213800FKA5MF17RJKT63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5 £29.75 e) Date of the transaction 2019-08-07 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marina Bellini 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Digital and Information b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name British American Tobacco p.l.c. b) LEI 213800FKA5MF17RJKT63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5 £29.75 e) Date of the transaction 2019-08-07 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Luciano Comin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Regional Director, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name British American Tobacco p.l.c. b) LEI 213800FKA5MF17RJKT63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5 £29.75 e) Date of the transaction 2019-08-07 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Johan Vandermeulen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Regional Director, Europe and North Africa b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name British American Tobacco p.l.c. b) LEI 213800FKA5MF17RJKT63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5 £29.75 e) Date of the transaction 2019-08-07 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)