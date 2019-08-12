Log in
British American Tobacco : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/12/2019 | 02:11am EDT

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified by the trustee of the British American Tobacco Employee Share Ownership Plan that on 7 August 2019 the following Executive Director and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities purchased ordinary shares of 25p each in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by way of the Partnership Share Scheme.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tadeu Marroco

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5

£29.75

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jerome Abelman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Legal & External Affairs and General Counsel

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5

£29.75

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marina Bellini

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Digital and Information

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5

£29.75

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Luciano Comin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Regional Director, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5

£29.75

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Vandermeulen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Regional Director, Europe and North Africa

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5

£29.75

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Bridget Creegan

Date of notification: 12 August 2019

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 06:10:06 UTC
