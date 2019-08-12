British American Tobacco : Director/PDMR Shareholding
08/12/2019 | 02:11am EDT
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company has been notified by the trustee of the British American Tobacco Employee Share Ownership Plan that on 7 August 2019 the following Executive Director and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities purchased ordinary shares of 25p each in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by way of the Partnership Share Scheme.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Tadeu Marroco
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Finance Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5
£29.75
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-07
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jerome Abelman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director, Legal & External Affairs and General Counsel
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5
£29.75
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-07
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Marina Bellini
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director, Digital and Information
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5
£29.75
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-07
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Luciano Comin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Regional Director, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5
£29.75
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-07
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Johan Vandermeulen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Regional Director, Europe and North Africa
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares under the Partnership Share Scheme - a HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5
£29.75
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-07
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Bridget Creegan
