British American Tobacco    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (BATS)
My previous session
News 
News

British American Tobacco : FDA chief to meet e-cigarette makers amid crackdown

12/27/2018 | 07:48pm CET
A man smokes an e-cigarette in New York

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to meet top-level executives of e-cigarette makers, the agency's chief said on Thursday, hinting that some companies seem to be backing away from commitments related to youth's access to e-cigarettes.

"There's no reason manufacturers must wait for FDA to forcefully address the epidemic. Yet some already appear to back away from commitments made to the FDA and the public," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said https://twitter.com/SGottliebFDA/status/1078304963078574080 on Twitter.

In November, the FDA announced sweeping restrictions on flavored tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes popular among teenagers, and restricting sale of fruity or sweet flavors at retail outlets.

Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc and Juul Labs Inc, among other e-cigarette makers, have said that they supported efforts to limit access to e-cigarettes.

In a rare move last week, the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued an advisory urging aggressive steps against e-cigarette use among teens, which he said has become an "epidemic".

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP -1.69% 47.598 Delayed Quote.-32.18%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -0.31% 2462.5 Delayed Quote.-49.80%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 24 365 M
EBIT 2018 10 266 M
Net income 2018 6 297 M
Debt 2018 44 454 M
Yield 2018 7,82%
P/E ratio 2018 8,81
P/E ratio 2019 7,96
EV / Sales 2018 4,20x
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
Capitalization 57 953 M
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 38,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-49.80%73 351
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-36.72%103 935
ALTRIA GROUP-32.18%91 002
ITC5.09%48 203
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-31.00%45 212
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%31 060
