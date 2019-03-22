Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  British American Tobacco    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO

(BATS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

British American Tobacco : Improving access to clean water in Fiji

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:40am EDT

More than 15 rural communities will have better access to safe, clean drinking water thanks to BAT Fiji's Project AQUA. The initiative supports BAT's objective to advance sustainable agriculture practices and enhance the livelihoods of rural farming communities.

In addition to its 145 permanent employees, BAT Fiji creates additional employment opportunities for a further 1,100 people and works with 500 local farmers. BAT works side-by-side with the community to provide training, expertise and machinery for best-practice rotation.

Since the tobacco farms are on the dry side of the island, it is difficult for the farming communities to access clean, safe water.

'When there is no water in the village, the women have to take the children and the buckets to the river to source water for cooking,' said local resident, Taniela Nacalucalu.

Project AQUA involves drilling boreholes and installing water tanks and connections in communities close to BAT's tobacco farming regions. Since the project launched, in June 2018, eight boreholes have been installed and an additional seven will be completed in 2019.

'Today I am very thankful for the opening of the borehole,' said another local resident. 'Tobacco farming has provided financial stability for my family and the families farming in the Vunaqoru area.'

Alexander Ivakhov, General Manager for BAT Fiji, added: 'We see our responsibility to support the farming communities in the regions where we operate. We will continue to work closely with the government to help communities access clean drinking water.'

The AQUA initiative is a great example of knowledge sharing within the Group, since the local team in Fiji leveraged the experience and learnings from BAT Bangladesh's Probaho programme. Fiji's Minister for Economy and Attorney General, Mr Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, officially launched Project AQUA last year and praised BAT Fiji for supporting the needs of local farming communities.

World Water Day & BAT's sustainability agenda

World Water Day is an annual event to raise awareness of sustainable freshwater resources. The theme for 2019 is 'Leaving no one behind,' which recognises obstacles to accessing safe drinking water. BAT is commited to improving access to basic services (such as water), which advances sustainable agriculture practices and communities.

Our sustainability agenda focuses on three key areas, identified through a detailed materiality process as having the greatest significance to our business and our stakeholders: harm reduction, sustainable agriculture and farmer livelihoods and corporate behaviour.

We are committed to working to enable prosperous livelihoods for all farmers who supply our tobacco leaf. One of the main ways BAT achieves this goal is through improving access to basic services or infrastructure, such as clean water, energy, or sanitation. Find out more about by reading our Sustainability Report 2018, which is available for download at bat.com/reporting.

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
08:40aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Improving access to clean water in Fiji
PU
03/21BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Annual Financial Report
PU
03/21BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
03/20ADRs End Slightly Lower; BBVA, British American Tobacco and GlaxoSmithKline T..
DJ
03/19British American Tobacco Boosts Countries Selling Smokeless Products
DJ
03/18BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT's 2018 Sustainability Report underlines Group's c..
AQ
03/15UK shares up after vote for Brexit delay; oil majors gain
RE
03/15LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Climbs As Global Equities Rise; Investors Digest Bri..
DJ
03/15BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT's 2018 Sustainability Report underlines Group's c..
PU
03/14British American Tobacco's Canadian Unit Files for Bankruptcy in U.S. -- Upda..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 265 M
EBIT 2019 10 822 M
Net income 2019 6 968 M
Debt 2019 42 103 M
Yield 2019 6,56%
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
P/E ratio 2020 9,67
EV / Sales 2019 4,55x
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Capitalization 72 942 M
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer-Designate & Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO27.20%95 956
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL37.67%142 882
IMPERIAL BRANDS10.35%33 013
SWEDISH MATCH34.86%9 032
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 229
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC73.03%921
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.