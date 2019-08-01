British American Tobacco Pretax Profit Falls, Hit By Court Costs

By Carlo Martuscelli

British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.LN) said Thursday that first-half pretax profit fell as it booked costs related to a lawsuit.

The tobacco company made a profit before tax of 3.87 billion pounds ($4.71 billion) in the first half, compared with GBP3.97 billion the prior-year period. Revenue fell 4.4% to GBP12.17 billion.

The company said a strong operational performance was offset by the impact of a GBP436 million class-action law suit in Canada, contributing to a 210 basis points decline in operating margins.

BAT backed its earlier guidance of high single-figure growth in adjusted diluted earnings-per-share at constant currency for the full year.

The company said that its new categories portfolio, which includes smokeless tobacco products, was delivering encouraging growth.

"In 2019, we are on track to be around the middle of our guidance range of 30-50% New Categories revenue growth per annum, excluding the impact of translational foreign exchange," it said.

