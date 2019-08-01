Log in
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

British American Tobacco Pretax Profit Falls, Hit By Court Costs

0
08/01/2019 | 03:05am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.LN) said Thursday that first-half pretax profit fell as it booked costs related to a lawsuit.

The tobacco company made a profit before tax of 3.87 billion pounds ($4.71 billion) in the first half, compared with GBP3.97 billion the prior-year period. Revenue fell 4.4% to GBP12.17 billion.

The company said a strong operational performance was offset by the impact of a GBP436 million class-action law suit in Canada, contributing to a 210 basis points decline in operating margins.

BAT backed its earlier guidance of high single-figure growth in adjusted diluted earnings-per-share at constant currency for the full year.

The company said that its new categories portfolio, which includes smokeless tobacco products, was delivering encouraging growth.

"In 2019, we are on track to be around the middle of our guidance range of 30-50% New Categories revenue growth per annum, excluding the impact of translational foreign exchange," it said.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.78% 32.545 Delayed Quote.14.75%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -99.00% 512.41 End-of-day quote.11.39%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -1.02% 2952 Delayed Quote.18.08%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 558 M
EBIT 2019 11 015 M
Net income 2019 6 867 M
Debt 2019 42 089 M
Yield 2019 7,12%
P/E ratio 2019 9,82x
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
EV / Sales2019 4,29x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
Capitalization 67 491 M
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 497,10  GBp
Last Close Price 2 952,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer-Designate & Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC18.08%82 484
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL29.27%134 269
ALTRIA GROUP-1.80%90 740
ITC-4.53%47 931
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-5.71%39 854
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%24 475
