British American Tobacco : SEC Filing - 8-A12B

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
England and Wales
98-0207762
(State or other jurisdiction of
Incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
Global House
4 Temple Place
London WC2R 2PG
United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive offices)
(FOR CO-REGISTRANTS, PLEASE SEE 'TABLE OF CO-REGISTRANTS' ON THE FOLLOWING PAGE)
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
to be so registered
Name of each exchange on which
each class is to be registered
2.764% Notes due 2022
New York Stock Exchange
3.222% Notes due 2024
New York Stock Exchange
3.557% Notes due 2027
New York Stock Exchange
4.390% Notes due 2037
New York Stock Exchange
4.540% Notes due 2047
New York Stock Exchange
Floating Rate Notes due 2020
New York Stock Exchange
Floating Rate Notes due 2022
New York Stock Exchange
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. ☒
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ☐
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. ☐
Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates: Not Applicable
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None.
TABLE OF CO-REGISTRANTS*
Exact Name of Registrant as
Specified in its Charter
State or Other
Jurisdiction of
Incorporation or
Organization
I.R.S. Employer
Identification
Number
Address, including Zip Code of
Registrant's Principal Executive
Offices
B.A.T Capital Corporation
Delaware
61-0986865
103 Foulk Road
Suite 120
Wilmington, Delaware 19803
U.S.A.
British American Tobacco Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V.
The Netherlands
Not applicable
Handelsweg 53A
1181 ZA Amstelveen
The Netherlands
+31 (0)20 540 6911
B.A.T. International Finance p.l.c.
England and Wales
98-0402606
Globe House
4 Temple Place
London WC2R 2PG
United Kingdom
B.A.T. Netherlands Finance B.V.
The Netherlands
Not Applicable
Handelsweg 53A
1181 ZA Amstelveen
The Netherlands
Reynolds American Inc.
North Carolina
20-0546644
401 North Main Street
Winston-Salem, North
Carolina 27101
U.S.A.
*
B.A.T Capital Corporation is the issuer of the Notes being registered hereunder. The other listed registrants are guarantors of the Notes.
INFORMATION REQUIRED IN REGISTRATION STATEMENT
A description of the securities to be registered hereunder is included in the registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-227658), which the registrant filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') on October 22, 2018 and is incorporated by reference herein to the extent set forth below.
Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered.
The information set forth in the sections captioned 'Description of the Exchange Notes and the Guarantees', 'Material Tax Considerations', 'Book-Entry, Delivery and Form of Securities' and 'Certain ERISA Considerations' in the registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-227658) filed with the Commission on October 22, 2018 are each incorporated herein by reference.
Item 2. Exhibits.
Pursuant to the Instructions as to Exhibits for Form 8-A, the following exhibits are being filed with the Commission in connection with this Registration Statement.
4.1
Indenture, dated August 15, 2017, by and among B.A.T Capital Corporation, the Guarantors party thereto, Wilmington Trust, National Association as trustee, and Citibank, N.A., London Branch as authentication agent, paying agent, transfer agent, registrar and calculation agent (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.4 to BAT's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed on March 15, 2018).
4.2
Supplemental Indenture No. 1, dated as of September 28, 2018, among British American Tobacco p.l.c. and certain of its subsidiaries as guarantors, and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.2 to BAT's Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-227658) filed with the Commission on October 22, 2018).
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C.
Date: February 20, 2020
By:
/s/ T. Marroco
Name: T. Marroco
Title: Director
B.A.T CAPITAL CORPORATION
Date: February 20, 2020
By:
/s/ N. Wadey
Name: N. Wadey
Title: Director
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO HOLDINGS (THE NETHERLANDS) B.V.
Date: February 20, 2020
By:
/s/ HMJ Lina
Name: HMJ Lina
Title: Director
Date: February 20, 2020
By:
/s/ JEP Bollen
Name: JEP Bollen
Title: Director
B.A.T. INTERNATIONAL FINANCE P.L.C.
Date: February 20, 2020
By:
/s/ N. Wadey
Name: N. Wadey
Title: Director
B.A.T. NETHERLANDS FINANCE B.V.
Date: February 20, 2020
By:
/s/ HMJ Lina
Name: HMJ Lina
Title: Director
Date: February 20, 2020
By:
/s/ JEP Bollen
Name: JEP Bollen
Title: Director
REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC.
Date: February 20, 2020
By:
/s/ John R. Whitener
Name: John R. Whitener
Title: SVP Controller - Finance & Accounting and Treasurer
