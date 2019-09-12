British American Tobacco : Sell Side Presentation, London - 12 September
0
09/12/2019 | 04:07pm EDT
Sell Side Presentation
12 September 2019
Jack Bowles
Chief Executive
Tadeu Marroco
Finance Director
Important Information
The information contained in this presentation in relation to British American Tobacco p.l.c. ("BAT") and its subsidiaries has been prepared solely for use at this presentation. The presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.
References in this presentation to 'British American Tobacco', 'BAT', 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' when denoting opinion refer to British American Tobacco p.l.c. and when denoting tobacco business activity refer to British American Tobacco Group operating companies, collectively or individually as the case may be.
The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. Certain industry and market data contained in this presentation has come from third party sources. Third party publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of accuracy or completeness of such data.
Forward-looking Statements
This presentation does not constitute an invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of any BAT shares or other securities. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, made within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the economic and business circumstances occurring from time to time in the countries and markets in which the Group operates.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "could," "may," "would," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "outlook", "target" and similar expressions.
It is believed that the expectations reflected in this presentation are reasonable but they may be affected by a wide range of variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.
The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this presentation and BAT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to the following: the impact of competition from illicit trade; the impact of adverse domestic or international legislation and regulation; changes in domestic or international tax laws and rates; adverse litigation and dispute outcomes and the effect of such outcomes on the Group's financial condition; changes or differences in domestic or international economic or political conditions; adverse decisions by domestic or international regulatory bodies; the impact of market size reduction and consumer down-trading; translational and transactional foreign exchange rate exposure; the impact of serious injury, illness or death in the workplace; the ability to maintain credit ratings and to fund the business under the current capital structure; the inability to develop, commercialise and roll-out Potentially Reduced-Risk Products; and changes in the market position, businesses, financial condition, results of operations or prospects of the Group.
Important Information
Forward-looking Statements (continued)
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in BAT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on 15 March 2019 and Current Reports on Form 6-K, which may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov, and BAT's Annual Reports, which may be obtained free of charge from the British American Tobacco website www.bat.com.
Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
No Profit or Earnings Per Share Forecasts
No statement in this presentation is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of BAT for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of BAT.
Audience
The material in this presentation is provided for the purpose of giving information about BAT and its subsidiaries to investors only and is not intended for general consumers. BAT, its directors, employees, agents or advisers do not accept or assume responsibility to any other person to whom this material is shown or into whose hands it may come and any such responsibility or liability is expressly disclaimed. The material in this presentation is not provided for product advertising, promotional or marketing purposes. This material does not constitute and should not be construed as constituting an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of our products. Our products are sold only in compliance with the laws of the particular jurisdictions in which they are sold.
Additional Information
All financial statements and financial information provided by or with respect to the US or Reynolds American Inc. ("RAI") are initially prepared on the basis of U.S. GAAP and constitute the primary financial statements or financial records of the US business/RAI. This financial information is then converted to International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the IASB and as adopted by the European Union (IFRS) for the purpose of consolidation within the results of the BAT Group. To the extent any such financial information provided in this presentation relates to the US or RAI it is provided as an explanation of, or supplement to, RAI's primary U.S. GAAP based financial statements and information.
Our vapour product Vuse, and oral products Grizzly, Camel Snus, Velo and Kodiak, which are only sold in the US, are subject to FDA regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made to these products without agency clearance.
Delivering a stronger, simpler, faster organisation
COMBUSTIBLE VALUE GROWTH
STEP-CHANGE IN NEW CATEGORIES
SIMPLIFY THE COMPANY
Quantum |Simplifying the Company
COMBUSTIBLE VALUE
STEP-CHANGE
SIMPLIFY THE
GROWTH
IN NEW CATEGORIES
COMPANY
Quantum is about growth
Deliver simplification
&
Release funds to invest in
New Categories
Quantum |Building a stronger simpler faster organisation
Objectives
Faster, more agile
organisation
Increasedaccountability
Moreempoweredemployees
Quicker decision making
Release resourcesfor
reinvestment
Actions
Reduce management layers - Reporting Business Units - 28 to 18
Regional Support teams costs-50%
Delivery - focused local business units
Drive efficiencies in tail markets
Expand scope of Global Shared Services Centre activities
Transactional - centre of excellence
Robotic process automation
Data analytics
Optimise spans and layers, impacting:
2,300 roles
>20% of senior management roles
Change ways of working
Streamline Global Business Processes
Enhance business and functional connectivity
Organisational behaviours
Speed of delivery
Recognition of success
Remove duplicative processes
Substantial completion expected by January 2020
Sell Side Presentation
Tadeu Marroco
Finance Director
Strong H1 results
Volume
-3.5%
Group
market share
Flat
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Profit from
Revenue
Operations
Diluted EPS
+4.1%*
+5.9%*
+7.1%*
Strategic
Strategic
Group
brand
brand market
value share
value share
share
+10bps
+60bps
+50bps
*Adjusted and constant rate basis. See Appendix A3 for share metrics. Source: Company data
Compares Week 5 topre-promotion week 0. STR volume (PUK) and RSD volume (pods) in Phase 1 promotion area (4 states)
2: Share based on Retail Scan Data in latest week
ePen3 reached 10% Value share in Aug; surpassed JUUL
Vype is the market leader and growing: 16.3% Value share (Doubled in 9 months)
Vype accounts for > 50% of the closed vapour segment
Vype grew +540bps in Jul'19 vs. Mar'19; gaining ground on JUUL
Digital model off to a great start; >40% of sales in Zero-Nic
Source: Latest month value share in vapour segment based on scan in measured channels
THP |Strong push in October in Japan and building momentum in Russia
Japan accounts for 2/3 of global industry THP volumes
BAT share of total Nicotine in Japan 18.5% (+220bps vs. FY2018)
See Appendix A3 for share metrics. Total nicotine share based on w/c Aug 19th)
›Glo starting to build momentum in Russia
5x
Offtake Volume
Jul vs. Jan
+40bps
Closing in on 1%
Share in Moscow*
*Source: Nielsen share of shop handling in Moscow
Modern Oral|Fastest growing Modern Oral company in USA; leadership in the rest of the world
9.1%
Share in
Double
38%
digit share
in 14 states!
VELO Share
New Jersey
25%
of Modern oral
23%
in 8 weeks
Share in
Washington
Share in
Michigan
Las Vegas
Las Vegas Monorail
#1Brand
In total oral within 4 months
with 31% volume share
Source: Nielsen share within total oral segment
Geo-Expansion
Expansion to 4 markets in last 2 months (USA, CZE, GER, KEN)
Currently in 12 markets; 17 expected by year end
Source: Volume share in modern oral based on Retail Scan data See Appendix A3 for share metrics.
Combustibles|Strong performance fuelling growth
Value Share Growth
28.60
+10 bps
22.80
28.50
+50 bps
28.522.60
28.40
22.40
28.30
22.3
28.3
22.20
28.20
22.00
28.10
28.00
Corporate Value Share
21.80
21.5
Strategic Brands Value Share
21.60
27.90
27.80
21.40
Q1`18
Q2`18
Q3`18
Q4`18
Q1`19
Q2`19
Q3`19
(YTD)
+30bps +80bps +10bps
*Source: Company data. Q3'19 (YTD) vs. FY18 In-market growths are YTD'19 vs. FY'18
Strong H1 Pricing Delivered
+7.0%
Cig Price mix
Source: Company data. H1 19 vs. FY18
In USA, winning where it matters
+bps
+70bps
50
+60bps
Premium
ASU30
Share
Share
Menthol
Share
Source: Company data. YTD 19 vs. SPLY
Winning in Strategic Segments
83Of switchers & trialists accounted for by %Strategic Segments
CAPSULES
BAT Drive+100bps+180bps+70bps
brands share of segment change
>90Of BAT brand activities focus on %Strategic Segments
Source: Company data: Track 2018, Company operational planning. New Product Innovation analysis, based on Retail Audit data from January 2015 to September 2018.
Competitor 1 refers to PMI. Competitor 2 refers to ITG
See Appendix A3 for share metrics.
Delivering on our financial objectives
Revenue
New Category Revenue
Operating Margin
Profit From Operations
Diluted EPS
Leverage
2019 Guidance
+3-5%*
Mid-Upper
+30-50%*
+50-100 bps
+5-7%*
Upper
High Single Figure*
-0.4xex-currency
H2 priorities
Deliver Quantum and release additional resources
Drive value growth from combustibles
Deliver New category growth around the middle of30-50% range
Deliver the Full Year guidance
* Adjusted and constant rate basis. See Appendix A1-A2. Source: Company data
Source: Internal Estimates
On track for a good year
COMBUSTIBLE VALUE
GROWTH
STEP-CHANGE
IN NEW CATEGORIES
SIMPLIFY THE
COMPANY
On track for the full year guidance
New Category revenue expected around the middle of30-50% range
Building a stronger, simpler, faster organisation
Delivering high single figure EPS growth
Sell Side Presentation
Jack Bowles
Chief Executive
Tadeu Marroco
Finance Director
Appendix
A1: Adjusting (Adj.)
Adjusting items are significant items of certain financial measures which individually or, if of a similar type, in aggregate, are relevant to an understanding of the Group's underlying financial performance because of their size, nature or incidence. In identifying and quantifying adjusting items, the Group consistently applies a policy that defines criteria that are required to be met for an item to be classified as adjusting. The Group believes that these additional measures, which are used internally, are useful to users of the financial information in helping them understand the underlying business performance.
A2: Constant currency
Movements in foreign exchange rates have impacted the Group's financial results. Measures are calculated based on a retranslation, at prior year's exchange rates, of the current year's results of the Group and where, applicable, its segments. Although the Group does not believe that these measures are a substitute for IFRS measures, the Group management board does believe that such results excluding the impact of currency fluctuations year on year provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Group's operating performance on a local currency basis.
A3: Share metrics
Volume share: The retail sales volume of the product sold as a proportion of total retail sales volume in that category.
Value share: The retail sales value of the product sold as a proportion of total retail sales value in that category.
Premium share: The retail sales volume of the premium product sold as a proportion of total retail sales volume of premium products in that category.
Nicotine share: The retail sales volume of the nicotine product sold as a proportion of total nicotine product volume in that category.
Share of handling: The retail sales volume of the nicotine product sold as a proportion of the outlets within which the product is available.
