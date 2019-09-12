British American Tobacco : Sell Side Presentation, London - 12 September

Log in
09/12/2019

Sell Side Presentation

12 September 2019

Jack Bowles

Chief Executive

Tadeu Marroco

Finance Director

Important Information

The information contained in this presentation in relation to British American Tobacco p.l.c. ("BAT") and its subsidiaries has been prepared solely for use at this presentation. The presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

References in this presentation to 'British American Tobacco', 'BAT', 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' when denoting opinion refer to British American Tobacco p.l.c. and when denoting tobacco business activity refer to British American Tobacco Group operating companies, collectively or individually as the case may be.

The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. Certain industry and market data contained in this presentation has come from third party sources. Third party publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of accuracy or completeness of such data.

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation does not constitute an invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of any BAT shares or other securities. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, made within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the economic and business circumstances occurring from time to time in the countries and markets in which the Group operates.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "could," "may," "would," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "outlook", "target" and similar expressions.

It is believed that the expectations reflected in this presentation are reasonable but they may be affected by a wide range of variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.

The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this presentation and BAT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to the following: the impact of competition from illicit trade; the impact of adverse domestic or international legislation and regulation; changes in domestic or international tax laws and rates; adverse litigation and dispute outcomes and the effect of such outcomes on the Group's financial condition; changes or differences in domestic or international economic or political conditions; adverse decisions by domestic or international regulatory bodies; the impact of market size reduction and consumer down-trading; translational and transactional foreign exchange rate exposure; the impact of serious injury, illness or death in the workplace; the ability to maintain credit ratings and to fund the business under the current capital structure; the inability to develop, commercialise and roll-out Potentially Reduced-Risk Products; and changes in the market position, businesses, financial condition, results of operations or prospects of the Group.

Important Information

Forward-looking Statements (continued)

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in BAT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on 15 March 2019 and Current Reports on Form 6-K, which may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov, and BAT's Annual Reports, which may be obtained free of charge from the British American Tobacco website www.bat.com.

Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

No Profit or Earnings Per Share Forecasts

No statement in this presentation is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of BAT for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of BAT.

Audience

The material in this presentation is provided for the purpose of giving information about BAT and its subsidiaries to investors only and is not intended for general consumers. BAT, its directors, employees, agents or advisers do not accept or assume responsibility to any other person to whom this material is shown or into whose hands it may come and any such responsibility or liability is expressly disclaimed. The material in this presentation is not provided for product advertising, promotional or marketing purposes. This material does not constitute and should not be construed as constituting an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of our products. Our products are sold only in compliance with the laws of the particular jurisdictions in which they are sold.

Additional Information

All financial statements and financial information provided by or with respect to the US or Reynolds American Inc. ("RAI") are initially prepared on the basis of U.S. GAAP and constitute the primary financial statements or financial records of the US business/RAI. This financial information is then converted to International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the IASB and as adopted by the European Union (IFRS) for the purpose of consolidation within the results of the BAT Group. To the extent any such financial information provided in this presentation relates to the US or RAI it is provided as an explanation of, or supplement to, RAI's primary U.S. GAAP based financial statements and information.

Our vapour product Vuse, and oral products Grizzly, Camel Snus, Velo and Kodiak, which are only sold in the US, are subject to FDA regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made to these products without agency clearance.

Delivering a stronger, simpler, faster organisation

COMBUSTIBLE VALUE GROWTH

STEP-CHANGE IN NEW CATEGORIES

SIMPLIFY THE COMPANY

Quantum |Simplifying the Company

COMBUSTIBLE VALUE

STEP-CHANGE

SIMPLIFY THE

GROWTH

IN NEW CATEGORIES

COMPANY

Quantum is about growth

Deliver simplification

&

Release funds to invest in

New Categories

Quantum |Building a stronger simpler faster organisation

Objectives

  • Faster, more agile

organisation

  • Increasedaccountability
  • Moreempoweredemployees
  • Quicker decision making
  • Release resourcesfor

reinvestment

Actions

  • Reduce management layers - Reporting Business Units - 28 to 18
  • Regional Support teams costs-50%
  • Delivery - focused local business units
  • Drive efficiencies in tail markets
  • Expand scope of Global Shared Services Centre activities
    • Transactional - centre of excellence
    • Robotic process automation
    • Data analytics
  • Optimise spans and layers, impacting:
    • 2,300 roles
    • >20% of senior management roles

Change ways of working

  • Streamline Global Business Processes
  • Enhance business and functional connectivity
  • Organisational behaviours
    • Speed of delivery
    • Recognition of success
  • Remove duplicative processes

Substantial completion expected by January 2020

Sell Side Presentation

Tadeu Marroco

Finance Director

Strong H1 results

Volume

-3.5%

Group

market share

Flat

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Profit from

Revenue

Operations

Diluted EPS

+4.1%*

+5.9%*

+7.1%*

Strategic

Strategic

Group

brand

brand market

value share

value share

share

+10bps

+60bps

+50bps

*Adjusted and constant rate basis. See Appendix A3 for share metrics. Source: Company data

Consumer insights drive portfolio approach

  • Evidence ofpoly-usageacrosscategories supports BAT's portfolioapproach
  • New consumption moments
  • Regulation drives different market environments
    • Variable cross category marketing freedoms
See Appendix A3 for share metrics.

Vapour |Strong progress in key markets

  • Good results on $0.99 promo and 2.4% launch

4xAlto Device Sales

(vs. pre-promotion)1

+39%

Alto pod volume

(vs. pre-promotion)1

6.7%

Alto pod share

(+270bps vs. pre-

Share

promotion) 2

  1. Compares Week 5 topre-promotion week 0. STR volume (PUK) and RSD volume (pods) in Phase 1 promotion area (4 states)

2: Share based on Retail Scan Data in latest week

ePen3 reached 10% Value share in Aug; surpassed JUUL

Vype is the market leader and growing: 16.3% Value share (Doubled in 9 months)

Vype accounts for > 50% of the closed vapour segment

Vype grew +540bps in Jul'19 vs. Mar'19; gaining ground on JUUL

Digital model off to a great start; >40% of sales in Zero-Nic

Source: Latest month value share in vapour segment based on scan in measured channels

THP |Strong push in October in Japan and building momentum in Russia

Japan accounts for 2/3 of global industry THP volumes

BAT share of total Nicotine in Japan 18.5% (+220bps vs. FY2018)

See Appendix A3 for share metrics. Total nicotine share based on w/c Aug 19th)

Glo starting to build momentum in Russia

5x

Offtake Volume

Jul vs. Jan

+40bps

Closing in on 1%

Share in Moscow*

*Source: Nielsen share of shop handling in Moscow

Modern Oral|Fastest growing Modern Oral company in USA; leadership in the rest of the world

9.1%

Share in

Double

38%

digit share

in 14 states!

VELO Share

New Jersey

25%

of Modern oral

23%

in 8 weeks

Share in

Washington

Share in

Michigan

Las Vegas

Las Vegas Monorail

#1Brand

In total oral within 4 months

with 31% volume share

Source: Nielsen share within total oral segment

Geo-Expansion

  • Expansion to 4 markets in last 2 months (USA, CZE, GER, KEN)
  • Currently in 12 markets; 17 expected by year end

Source: Volume share in modern oral based on Retail Scan data See Appendix A3 for share metrics.

Combustibles|Strong performance fuelling growth

Value Share Growth

28.60

+10 bps

22.80

28.50

+50 bps

28.522.60

28.40

22.40

28.30

22.3

28.3

22.20

28.20

22.00

28.10

28.00

Corporate Value Share

21.80

21.5

Strategic Brands Value Share

21.60

27.90

27.80

21.40

Q1`18

Q2`18

Q3`18

Q4`18

Q1`19

Q2`19

Q3`19

(YTD)

+30bps +80bps +10bps

*Source: Company data. Q3'19 (YTD) vs. FY18 In-market growths are YTD'19 vs. FY'18

Strong H1 Pricing Delivered

+7.0%

Cig Price mix

Source: Company data. H1 19 vs. FY18

In USA, winning where it matters

+bps

+70bps

50

+60bps

Premium

ASU30

Share

Share

Menthol

Share

Source: Company data. YTD 19 vs. SPLY

Winning in Strategic Segments

83Of switchers & trialists accounted for by %Strategic Segments

CAPSULES

BAT Drive+100bps+180bps+70bps

brands share of segment change

>90Of BAT brand activities focus on %Strategic Segments

Source: Company data: Track 2018, Company operational planning. New Product Innovation analysis, based on Retail Audit data from January 2015 to September 2018.

Competitor 1 refers to PMI. Competitor 2 refers to ITG

See Appendix A3 for share metrics.

Delivering on our financial objectives

Revenue

New Category Revenue

Operating Margin

Profit From Operations

Diluted EPS

Leverage

2019 Guidance

+3-5%*

Mid-Upper

+30-50%*

+50-100 bps

+5-7%*

Upper

High Single Figure*

-0.4xex-currency

H2 priorities

  • Deliver Quantum and release additional resources
  • Drive value growth from combustibles
  • Deliver New category growth around the middle of30-50% range
  • Deliver the Full Year guidance

* Adjusted and constant rate basis. See Appendix A1-A2. Source: Company data

Source: Internal Estimates

On track for a good year

COMBUSTIBLE VALUE

GROWTH

STEP-CHANGE

IN NEW CATEGORIES

SIMPLIFY THE

COMPANY

  • On track for the full year guidance
  • New Category revenue expected around the middle of30-50% range
  • Building a stronger, simpler, faster organisation
  • Delivering high single figure EPS growth

Sell Side Presentation

Jack Bowles

Chief Executive

Tadeu Marroco

Finance Director

Appendix

A1: Adjusting (Adj.)

Adjusting items are significant items of certain financial measures which individually or, if of a similar type, in aggregate, are relevant to an understanding of the Group's underlying financial performance because of their size, nature or incidence. In identifying and quantifying adjusting items, the Group consistently applies a policy that defines criteria that are required to be met for an item to be classified as adjusting. The Group believes that these additional measures, which are used internally, are useful to users of the financial information in helping them understand the underlying business performance.

A2: Constant currency

Movements in foreign exchange rates have impacted the Group's financial results. Measures are calculated based on a retranslation, at prior year's exchange rates, of the current year's results of the Group and where, applicable, its segments. Although the Group does not believe that these measures are a substitute for IFRS measures, the Group management board does believe that such results excluding the impact of currency fluctuations year on year provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Group's operating performance on a local currency basis.

A3: Share metrics

Volume share: The retail sales volume of the product sold as a proportion of total retail sales volume in that category.

Value share: The retail sales value of the product sold as a proportion of total retail sales value in that category.

Premium share: The retail sales volume of the premium product sold as a proportion of total retail sales volume of premium products in that category.

Nicotine share: The retail sales volume of the nicotine product sold as a proportion of total nicotine product volume in that category.

Share of handling: The retail sales volume of the nicotine product sold as a proportion of the outlets within which the product is available.

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 20:06:03 UTC
