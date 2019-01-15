Log in
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (BATS)
British American Tobacco : TR-1 Notification

01/15/2019

CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 15:03:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 24 366 M
EBIT 2018 10 271 M
Net income 2018 6 312 M
Debt 2018 44 449 M
Yield 2018 7,88%
P/E ratio 2018 8,74
P/E ratio 2019 7,87
EV / Sales 2018 4,18x
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
Capitalization 57 344 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 36,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 46%
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer-Designate & Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO0.00%73 986
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL4.28%108 226
IMPERIAL BRANDS0.97%29 625
SWEDISH MATCH11.00%7 632
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 247
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC6.36%566
