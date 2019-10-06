British American Tobacco : U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaping illness update

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns public to stop using Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing vaping products and any vaping products obtained off the street.

The FDA has issued a recent important consumer guidance on recent vaping illnesses dated 4th October 2019 entitled, 'FDA warns public to stop using Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing vaping products and any vaping products obtained off the street.'

