BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
British American Tobacco : U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaping illness update

10/06/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns public to stop using Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing vaping products and any vaping products obtained off the street.

The FDA has issued a recent important consumer guidance on recent vaping illnesses dated 4th October 2019 entitled, 'FDA warns public to stop using Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing vaping products and any vaping products obtained off the street.'

Please see the full text of that consumer guidance by clicking the link below.

Read more at FDA.GOV

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2019 23:21:07 UTC
