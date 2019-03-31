Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  British American Tobacco Plc    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

British American Tobacco : Welcoming our new Chief Executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Jack was named as BAT's Chief Executive Designate in September last year, following the announcement of Nicandro's retirement. Prior to that, Jack had been our Chief Operating Officer (COO), a role he'd held since October 2017.

Jack, born in France, is an internal appointment and has gained a wealth of experience with the Group since joining in 2004 and has been on the BAT Management Board since 2009. He became Chairman of BAT France in 2005 before taking up the role of Managing Director of our Malaysian business in 2007. He joined the Management Board as Regional Director for our then-Western Europe region in 2009 before becoming Regional Director, Americas, two years later. He was appointed Regional Director, Asia-Pacific in January 2013, before becoming COO.

Jack believes that BAT is well placed to further accelerate our transforming tobacco journey and to become an even stronger multi-category tobacco and nicotine products company.

He said: 'It is an exciting time for me to take over as Chief Executive. Our industry is evolving and with this comes great opportunity. With our depth of talent, our iconic brands and our range and pipeline of potentially reduced-risk products, I am confident that we will take full advantage of these opportunities.'

He added: 'We have the right strategy, the right foundations, the right vision, and, most importantly, employees with the right skills and attitude to enable us to keep growing the company for many years to come.'

Nicandro, who was Chief Executive for eight years, praised the decision to appoint Jack as his replacement, saying that he is confident that the business is in good hands.

Nicandro said: 'Handing over I am extremely pleased that the Board has chosen Jack Bowles as my successor. I have no doubt that his broad-ranging experience and expertise, combined with his energy, passion and drive for success, will help ensure the future growth of the company.'

He added: 'I am tremendously proud of what we have achieved in the last eight years and would like to thank all of my colleagues across the Group for their part in this.'

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P
07:27pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Welcoming our new Chief Executive
PU
03/29UK's top fraud prosecutor backs U.S.-style plea bargaining deals
RE
03/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 glows as sterling dims; Brexit deadlock unbroke..
RE
03/22PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection -- Update
DJ
03/22PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection
DJ
03/22BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Improving access to clean water in Fiji
PU
03/21BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Annual Financial Report
PU
03/21BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
03/20ADRs End Slightly Lower; BBVA, British American Tobacco and GlaxoSmithKline T..
DJ
03/19British American Tobacco Boosts Countries Selling Smokeless Products
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 276 M
EBIT 2019 10 816 M
Net income 2019 6 968 M
Debt 2019 42 007 M
Yield 2019 6,53%
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
P/E ratio 2020 9,71
EV / Sales 2019 4,56x
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
Capitalization 73 263 M
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 34,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer-Designate & Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC27.76%95 557
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL32.40%137 517
IMPERIAL BRANDS10.41%32 750
SWEDISH MATCH35.75%8 968
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 315
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC69.32%889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About