British American Tobacco : Welcoming our new Chief Executive

Jack was named as BAT's Chief Executive Designate in September last year, following the announcement of Nicandro's retirement. Prior to that, Jack had been our Chief Operating Officer (COO), a role he'd held since October 2017.

Jack, born in France, is an internal appointment and has gained a wealth of experience with the Group since joining in 2004 and has been on the BAT Management Board since 2009. He became Chairman of BAT France in 2005 before taking up the role of Managing Director of our Malaysian business in 2007. He joined the Management Board as Regional Director for our then-Western Europe region in 2009 before becoming Regional Director, Americas, two years later. He was appointed Regional Director, Asia-Pacific in January 2013, before becoming COO.

Jack believes that BAT is well placed to further accelerate our transforming tobacco journey and to become an even stronger multi-category tobacco and nicotine products company.

He said: 'It is an exciting time for me to take over as Chief Executive. Our industry is evolving and with this comes great opportunity. With our depth of talent, our iconic brands and our range and pipeline of potentially reduced-risk products, I am confident that we will take full advantage of these opportunities.'

He added: 'We have the right strategy, the right foundations, the right vision, and, most importantly, employees with the right skills and attitude to enable us to keep growing the company for many years to come.'

Nicandro, who was Chief Executive for eight years, praised the decision to appoint Jack as his replacement, saying that he is confident that the business is in good hands.

Nicandro said: 'Handing over I am extremely pleased that the Board has chosen Jack Bowles as my successor. I have no doubt that his broad-ranging experience and expertise, combined with his energy, passion and drive for success, will help ensure the future growth of the company.'

He added: 'I am tremendously proud of what we have achieved in the last eight years and would like to thank all of my colleagues across the Group for their part in this.'