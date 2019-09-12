Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  British American Tobacco Plc    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

British American Tobacco : supports robust product quality standards, U.S. youth access prevention measures and stands ready to make PMTA applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

British American Tobacco has today issued a statement in support of robust product quality standards and the need for youth access prevention measures in the United States. The statement also provides an update on our planned Pre-Market Tobacco Applications (PMTA) for our four main VUSE products in the U.S.

Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Marketing Officer, British American Tobacco, said: 'We welcome the U.S's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shining a spotlight on the important issue of preventing youth access to vapour products and consumer safety. We wish to work with governments and regulators worldwide to ensure clear and responsible regulatory frameworks are developed, which take account of all industry stakeholders - including consumers, regulators and the industry.

'We have always been clear that children should not use vapour products and we have had stringent measures in place to address this issue for some time. Accordingly, we share the FDA's concern that the marketing of some flavours could resonate with children. At the same time it is hard to overestimate the role that the responsible marketing of flavours plays in helping adult consumers move on from combustible products to alternative tobacco and nicotine products.

'As a responsible company, we have supported measures to remove products which could be attractive to, or targeted at, children. We also have procedures in place to ensure our products are only ever marketed to adult smokers and vapers.

'We look forward to receiving the FDA's final guidance on flavours and our U.S. business will work with them regarding the proposed changes.

'Given the tragic cases reported in the U.S. recently, we fully support the FDA's efforts to ensure the safety of those consumers who use vaping liquids and devices. As the world's second largest vapour company, providing high quality products to more than 9 million consumers worldwide, we take our consumer safety responsibilities very seriously.

'We have invested billions of dollars in the research and development of our potentially reduced-risk products and the ingredients and components used in these products have been scrutinised by our team of 50 toxicologists for their suitability for vaping. Consistent with this, we do not include oils containing THC or Vitamin E Acetate.

'We are confident that our planned Pre-Market Tobacco Applications for our four main VUSE products in the U.S. will be submitted before the FDA's deadline of May 2020 which, if approved, will enable our Reynolds business to continue selling its VUSE branded vaping products within the new U.S. regulatory framework.'

Enquiries

Will Hill
+44 (0) 20 8439 2600

Investor Relations
Mike Nightingale / Rachael Brierley / John Harney
+44 (0) 20 7845 1180 / 1519 / 1263

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 16:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P
12:52pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : supports robust product quality standards, U.S. youth..
PU
12:34pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Tariff delay, Morrisons help FTSE 100 stay afloat
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:30aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : to Cut Thousands of Jobs
DJ
06:49aBAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as new CEO tackles tobacco sector changes
RE
06:47aBAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as new CEO tackles tobacco sector changes
RE
06:33aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Simplifying BAT to drive New Category growth
AQ
02:37aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Notice of Redemption Price
PU
02:37aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Simplifying BAT to drive New Category growth
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 977 M
EBIT 2019 11 157 M
Net income 2019 6 765 M
Debt 2019 42 891 M
Yield 2019 6,95%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,88x
EV / Sales2019 4,33x
EV / Sales2020 4,01x
Capitalization 69 571 M
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 592,77  GBp
Last Close Price 3 043,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer-Designate & Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC21.72%85 800
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL12.45%116 797
ALTRIA GROUP-9.46%83 541
ITC-13.46%41 766
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-8.96%38 470
IMPERIAL BRANDS-6.90%25 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group