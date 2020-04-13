Log in
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
British American Tobacco under criminal probe by U.S. regulators: The Times

04/13/2020
Cigarettes are seen during manufacturing process in BAT Cigarette Factory in Bayreuth

Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco is under criminal investigation by U.S. regulators over suspected sanctions-busting, The Times reported https://bit.ly/2ydR5Wm on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency that is part of the U.S. Treasury department, are investigating BAT for "suspicions of breach of sanctions", the newspaper reported, but said it is not clear which country or countries the regulators are focusing on.

The DoJ and BAT did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment. Meanwhile, the Office of Foreign Assets Control could not immediately be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 26 539 M
EBIT 2020 11 432 M
Net income 2020 7 438 M
Debt 2020 40 641 M
Yield 2020 7,28%
P/E ratio 2020 9,22x
P/E ratio 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales2020 4,13x
EV / Sales2021 3,89x
Capitalization 69 048 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Operations Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
David O'Reilly Director-Research & Science
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-6.53%86 194
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.46%117 312
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-18.03%76 026
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-0.56%32 566
ITC LIMITED-2.23%29 954
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-10.91%19 495
