Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  British American Tobacco    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (BATS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against 'copycat products'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:02am CEST
A woman smokes a Juul e-cigarette in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Juul Labs, the e-cigarette maker at the heart of a U.S. crackdown on youth vaping, has filed patent infringement complaints in the United States and Europe against what it said were copycat rivals.

The complaints follow the seizure this week by U.S. health regulators of more than 1,000 pages of documents from Juul Labs about its sales and marketing practices, as they investigate growing e-cigarette use among young people that threatens to create a new generation of nicotine addicts.

Juul, which controls nearly three quarters of the U.S. e-cigarette market, filed a complaint on Wednesday with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) naming 18 entities, most of them based in the United States or China, accusing them of developing and selling products based on its patented technology.

The complaint, made public on Thursday, asks the ITC to prevent the importation of the products into the United States and their sale.

The company said its UK subsidiary also filed a complaint in Britain against French company J Well France SAS, alleging that its Bo line of e-cigarettes infringed its UK patents.

An official for J Well, also named in the U.S. complaint, said the company was surprised by Juul’s claims and that the company would "take all the necessary steps to defend its rights against Juul."

Silicon Valley-based start-up Juul gained prominence in the United States in just a few years, helped by its high nicotine content and sleek, flash-drive sized device. Its breakneck growth and popularity in high schools across the country has attracted scrutiny from government officials and regulators.

It also sparked a wave of lower-priced rivals.

"The rapid proliferation of products infringing on our intellectual property continues to increase as our market share grows," Kevin Burns, Juul's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Protecting consumers and preventing underage use are critical priorities, and we will take decisive action where available to restrict illegal copy-cat products that undermine our efforts."

Juul said many of those rival products appear to be sold with little or no age-verification processes and appear to target young people with flavors such as "bubble bubble" and "sour gummy".

Liberum analyst Nico von Stackelberg said a ban on Juul lookalikes would further strengthen the position of Juul and other companies in the e-cigarette space, which include British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands and Altria, by allowing for consolidation of the market.

"The reality is the US e-cigarette market is largely grey and the knock-off players in question ... exist and compete for share of wallet," he said.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Martinne Geller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP 1.51% 61.78 Delayed Quote.-14.77%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -2.02% 3450 Delayed Quote.-28.86%
IMPERIAL BRANDS -1.65% 2646 Delayed Quote.-15.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
12:02aE-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against 'copycat products'
RE
10/04Dr. Meewakkala appointed Chairman of HDFC Bank
AQ
10/04BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
10/01Philip Morris sues South Korea over e-cigarette info disclosure
RE
10/01BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Director Declaration
PU
09/27BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Material For ..
AQ
09/26BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Appoints Jack Bowles To Succeed Nicandro Durante As C..
AQ
09/25Imperial Brands eyes £1.5 billion boost from vaping products
RE
09/25British American Tobacco Nominates Jack Bowles As Next CEO
DJ
09/25BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces CEO succession
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/0422nd Century Will Reap Massive Benefits From FDA Decree 
10/03British American Tobacco declares GBP 0.488 dividend 
10/03Big Day For Fedspeak (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/03WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Big Day For Fedspeak 
10/03Tobacco rivals rise as Juul docs seized 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 24 509 M
EBIT 2018 10 390 M
Net income 2018 6 276 M
Debt 2018 44 101 M
Yield 2018 5,54%
P/E ratio 2018 12,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
EV / Sales 2018 5,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
Capitalization 81 887 M
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
David O'Reilly Group Scientific Director & Director-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-28.86%105 945
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-21.52%128 884
IMPERIAL BRANDS-15.02%33 199
SWEDISH MATCH44.34%9 052
ESSENTRA-24.04%1 369
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.--.--%1 277
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.