Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  British American Tobacco    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (BATS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/25 10:55:08 am
3477.5 GBp   -1.88%
10:35aImperial Brands eyes £1.5 billion boost from vaping products
RE
08:39aBritish American Tobacco Nominates Jack Bowles As Next CEO
DJ
08:15aBRITISH AMERICA : announces CEO succession
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Imperial Brands eyes £1.5 billion boost from vaping products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:35am CEST

(Reuters) - Imperial Brands expects alternatives to smoking such as vaping pens and a heated tobacco device to add up to 1.5 billion pounds to its revenues by 2020, the British tobacco company said on Tuesday.

Tobacco companies are increasing relying on so-called new generation products (NGP) for growth as demand for traditional cigarettes declines.

Regulators are watching the new products closely, with some viewing them as a healthier alternative to smoking that could help addicts to quit, but others worried about creating a new generation hooked on nicotine.

Imperial, the maker Gualoises, Kool and Winston cigarettes, made its forecast ahead of an event on Tuesday that it said would focus on its NGP business.

The company, which made net revenues of 7.8 billion pounds in its core tobacco business in 2017, also said it expected full-year results in line with forecasts.

"Our NGP ambitions are reflected in our management incentives to deliver compound annual revenue growth of 35-150 percent over the three years to FY20", the company said in a statement. It added the NGP business could begin to contribute to total profit by the end of its 2019 financial year.

Imperial's shares were up 1.7 percent in early trading.

The company has been rolling out new vaping devices as part of its blu e-cigarette brand. It is also unveiling a new device called Pulze, which heats tobacco rather than burning it like traditional cigarettes. That will compete with similar devices from rivals BAT and Philip Morris.

While traditional cigarette sales volumes are declining, Imperial said its tobacco volumes would outperform the industry in the second half of its financial year, though much less than in the first half.

"Imperial is our top pick in tobacco and currently trades on trough multiples as the group nears the end of its multi-year transformation into a focused brand builder," Liberum analysts said in a note, adding the company had the intellectual property, people and brands to take share in the fast-growing vaping market.

Imperial has estimated the e-cigarette market could exceed $30 billion by 2020, up from around $4 billion now. Earlier this summer, Imperial launched a product called myblu, in reaction to the popularity of U.S. upstart Juul.

The company also said its divestment plan was on track and progressing well. In May, Imperial said it planned to sell assets to streamline its business and was targeting proceeds of up to 2 billion pounds within 12 to 24 months.

Imperial said it expected to slightly exceed its cost savings goal of 100 million pounds and that exchange rate moves would dent full-year earnings by about 3 percent.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Bernard Orr and Mark Potter)

By Sangameswaran S
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -1.68% 3486 Delayed Quote.-29.37%
IMPERIAL BRANDS 0.48% 2622.5 Delayed Quote.-16.05%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL -2.56% 81.61 Delayed Quote.-20.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
10:35aImperial Brands eyes £1.5 billion boost from vaping products
RE
08:39aBritish American Tobacco Nominates Jack Bowles As Next CEO
DJ
08:15aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces CEO succession
PU
08:15aBRANCH REGISTER : Dividend Finalisation Information
PU
09/21BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : CEO to step down
AQ
09/20BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Patent Issued for Feed Unit (USPTO 10,071,866)
AQ
09/20BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Council’s vaping project with British American ..
AQ
09/20BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco only tobacco company feature..
AQ
09/20BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco announces CEO's intention to..
AQ
09/20NICANDRO DURANTE : British American Tobacco CEO Nicandro Durante to Retire
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/2450 Top Consumer Defensive Yield And Price Upsides Per Broker September Target.. 
09/22U.S. teen e-cigarette use threatens market 
09/22STOCKS TO WATCH : Calling Up Animal Spirits 
09/21Philip Morris to pass on grass 
09/20British American Tobacco's CEO to retire in April 2019 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 24 509 M
EBIT 2018 10 390 M
Net income 2018 6 276 M
Debt 2018 44 101 M
Yield 2018 5,58%
P/E ratio 2018 12,32
P/E ratio 2019 11,12
EV / Sales 2018 5,12x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 81 290 M
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Director-Group Operations
John Benedict Stevens Executive Director & Finance Director
David O'Reilly Group Scientific Director & Director-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-29.37%106 531
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-20.73%126 863
IMPERIAL BRANDS-16.05%32 615
SWEDISH MATCH41.27%9 132
ESSENTRA-21.78%1 425
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.--.--%1 310
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.