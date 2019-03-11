British Land : Board Changes

Board Changes

British Land announces that John Gildersleeve will retire as a non-executive director and step down as Chairman of the Company at the conclusion of this year's AGM on 19 July 2019. John joined the Board as a non-executive director in 2008 and has served as Chairman since January 2013.

Upon his retirement John will be succeeded as Chairman by Tim Score. Tim has been an independent non-executive director of British Land and Chair of the Audit Committee since 2014. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer of ARM Holdings PLC and is currently a non-executive director at Pearson PLC and HM Treasury. From 2005 to 2014, he was a non-executive director of National Express Group PLC, including time as interim Chairman and six years as senior independent director. The succession process was led by the Nomination Committee, chaired by senior independent director William Jackson with support from Russell Reynolds Associates, an external search agency.

Upon becoming Chairman Tim Score will cease to chair the British Land Audit Committee. Rebecca Worthington, who has been an independent non-executive director and member of the Audit Committee since January 2018 will become its chair at the conclusion of the AGM on 19 July 2019. Rebecca is a Chartered Accountant and group Chief Operating Officer of Countryside Properties PLC and was previously a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Hansteen Holdings plc.

John Gildersleeve said: 'British Land is a great business, led by a team of exceptional people and it has been an honour to serve on the Board, especially as Chairman for the last 6 years. I am proud of the significant progress we have made as a team over that time and will step down from the Board in the summer with the business well positioned for the future. I wish everyone at British Land every success.'

Tim Score said: 'It is a privilege to be appointed Chairman of British Land. Since joining the Board I have seen first-hand the significant progress the business has made under John's Chairmanship and I am delighted to take on the role at such an important time for our business.'

William Jackson said: 'The Board and entire British Land team would like to place on record our thanks to John for his significant contribution over many years and wish him well for the future. We are delighted that Tim has taken the role of Chair and as a Board we look forward to overseeing the next phase of the development of British Land under his leadership.'

