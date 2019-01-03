British Land : Convertible Bond Exchange Price Adjustment

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE:

BRITISH LAND (WHITE) 2015 LIMITED (THE 'ISSUER') £350,000,000 ZERO COUPON GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2020 (THE 'BONDS') GUARANTEED BY

THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC (THE 'GUARANTOR')

(ISIN: XS1242977889)

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the 'Conditions'), as set out in the Trust Deed dated 9 June 2015 between the Issuer, the Guarantor and Link Corporate Trustees (UK) Limited (formerly Capita Trust Company Limited) and constituting the Bonds, notice is hereby given to Bondholders that in connection with the Cash Dividend of 7.75 pence payable on 8 February 2019 to shareholders of record on 4 January 2019, the Calculation Agent has determined that the Exchange Price of the Bonds will be adjusted from £10.2328 per Ordinary Share to £10.0724 per Ordinary Share, and the Threshold Amount will be adjusted from 3.287 pence per Ordinary Share to 3.236 pence per Ordinary Share with effect from 3 January 2019.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Conditions.

