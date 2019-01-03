Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  British Land Company    BLND   GB0001367019

BRITISH LAND COMPANY (BLND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/03 01:28:27 pm
520.4 GBp   -0.32%
2018BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : annual earnings release
2017Suffering sterling supports FTSE, activist stake boosts Whitbread
RE
2017FTSE rebounds as earnings in focus, GKN tumbles
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

British Land : Convertible Bond Exchange Price Adjustment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:09pm CET

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE:

BRITISH LAND (WHITE) 2015 LIMITED (THE 'ISSUER') £350,000,000 ZERO COUPON GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2020 (THE 'BONDS') GUARANTEED BY

THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC (THE 'GUARANTOR')

(ISIN: XS1242977889)

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the 'Conditions'), as set out in the Trust Deed dated 9 June 2015 between the Issuer, the Guarantor and Link Corporate Trustees (UK) Limited (formerly Capita Trust Company Limited) and constituting the Bonds, notice is hereby given to Bondholders that in connection with the Cash Dividend of 7.75 pence payable on 8 February 2019 to shareholders of record on 4 January 2019, the Calculation Agent has determined that the Exchange Price of the Bonds will be adjusted from £10.2328 per Ordinary Share to £10.0724 per Ordinary Share, and the Threshold Amount will be adjusted from 3.287 pence per Ordinary Share to 3.236 pence per Ordinary Share with effect from 3 January 2019.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Conditions.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations

Joanna Waddingham, British Land 020 7467 2907

Disclaimer

British Land Company plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 12:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRITISH LAND COMPANY
01:09pBRITISH LAND : Convertible Bond Exchange Price Adjustment
PU
01/03BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018BRITISH LAND : Laing O`Rourke the frontrunner for first slice of 200m-plus Canad..
AQ
2018BRITISH LAND : Leisure offering at Meadowhall reaches new heights with arrival o..
PU
2018LondonMetric sees higher demand for distribution centres ahead of Brexit
RE
2018BRITISH LAND : Retailers commit to Ealing Broadway
PU
2018BRITISH LAND : eyes more housing to offset retail wobbles
AQ
2018British Land's NAV drops on weakness in retail sector
RE
2018BRITISH LAND : Half-year Report
PU
2018BRITISH LAND : Half Year 2018/19 Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 567 M
EBIT 2019 438 M
Net income 2019 -322 M
Debt 2019 3 781 M
Yield 2019 5,85%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,11
EV / Sales 2019 15,6x
EV / Sales 2020 15,9x
Capitalization 5 086 M
Chart BRITISH LAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
British Land Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH LAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,52  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Grigg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Gildersleeve Non-Executive Chairman
Joff Sharpe Head-Operations
Simon Carter Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy Andrew Roberts Executive Director, Head-Offices & Residential
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH LAND COMPANY-0.64%6 385
EQUINIX INC-0.73%28 137
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-3.15%21 286
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 082
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.76%18 277
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES0.00%11 975
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.