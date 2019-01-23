British Land : Dividend Declaration

The British Land Company Plc third interim dividend

The third interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 December 2018 will be 7.75 pence per share, a 3.0% increase on the comparable period last year. The third interim dividend will be paid on 03 May 2019 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 29 March 2019. The dividend will be a Property Income Distribution and no SCRIP alternative will be offered.

For Information Contact

Investor Relations

David Walker, British Land 020 7467 3418

Media