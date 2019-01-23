Log in
News

British Land : Dividend Declaration

01/23/2019 | 06:14am EST

The British Land Company Plc third interim dividend

The third interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 December 2018 will be 7.75 pence per share, a 3.0% increase on the comparable period last year. The third interim dividend will be paid on 03 May 2019 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 29 March 2019. The dividend will be a Property Income Distribution and no SCRIP alternative will be offered.

For Information Contact

Investor Relations

David Walker, British Land

020 7467 3418

Media

Claire Scicluna, British Land

020 7467 2823

Disclaimer

British Land Company plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 11:13:03 UTC
