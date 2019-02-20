Log in
Intu Properties scraps dividend; looking to cut debt, sell assets

02/20/2019

(Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc scrapped its full-year dividend, as several high profile retail bankruptcies forced the shopping mall operator to diversify its tenants, and said it plans to look at disposing some assets to lower debt.

Intu shares were 7.8 percent lower at 109 pence in early trade, taking the stock to the bottom of London's midcap index. Blue chip rivals Hammerson Plc, British Land Company Plc and Land Securities Group Plc were also in the red.

The property firm's poor performance was exacerbated by several high profile closures on the High Street and company voluntary arrangements (CVA) including Toys R Us, House of Fraser, New Look and HMV that added to an ailing retail sector.

"Intu has had a challenging year with a difficult retail and uncertain economic environment, together with responding to two abortive corporate offers for the company," Chairman John Strachan said in a statement.

The company is trying to lower its debt and will look at selling some assets. It plans to hold on to its cash and will not pay a dividend.

Intu's current debt to assets ratio is 53.1 percent.

"We propose to reduce our debt to assets ratio over time back below 50 per cent by further disposals and part-disposals and retaining the cash generated by our activities rather than distributing it as dividend," said Chairman John Strachan in a statement on Wednesday.

The owner of popular shopping malls such as Manchester's Trafford centre had two failed bids last year by Hammerson and a consortium led by some of its biggest shareholders to buy the company.

"We consider substantial sales in the UK as challenging until a political resolution on the Brexit issue is achieved and not in shareholders' interest while market sentiment towards UK retail property is so negative," Intu said, adding it had received a number of unsolicited offers in Spain, which it was evaluating.

The company said net rental income for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to 450.5 million pounds ($587.77 million) from 460 million pounds a year earlier.

Intu said it expects 2019 like-for-like net rental income, including the impact of House of Fraser, to be down by 1 percent to 2 percent.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
