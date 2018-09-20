British Smaller VCT : Director transaction in Shares

British Smaller Companies VCT plc ("the Company")
Director/PDMR Transaction
The Company has been notified of the following notification of transaction by Person
Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR").
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
RUPERT COOK
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
DIRECTOR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800QXD4A9A3GGB469
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P
GB0005001796
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
PURCHASE OF SHARES
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.74
7,750
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
7,750
£5,735
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
18TH SEPTEMBER 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
LONDON
For further information, please contact:
David Hall
YFM Private Equity LimitedTel: 0113 244 1000
Jonathan Becher
Panmore Gordon (UK) Limited Tel: 0207 886 2715
Disclaimer
British Smaller Companies VCT plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:17:01 UTC