British Smaller Companies VCT plc    BSV   GB0001403152

BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT PLC (BSV)
09/20 08:59:59 am
74.5 GBp   --.--%
News Company 
News
OFFRE

British Smaller VCT : Director transaction in Shares

09/20/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

British Smaller Companies VCT plc ("the Company")

Director/PDMR Transaction

The Company has been notified of the following notification of transaction by Person

Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR").

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

RUPERT COOK

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT PLC

b)

LEI

213800QXD4A9A3GGB469

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P

GB0005001796

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.74

7,750

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

7,750

£5,735

e)

Date of the transaction

18TH SEPTEMBER 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON

For further information, please contact:

David Hall

YFM Private Equity LimitedTel: 0113 244 1000

Jonathan Becher

Panmore Gordon (UK) Limited Tel: 0207 886 2715

Disclaimer

British Smaller Companies VCT plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:17:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Helen Rachelle Sinclair Chairman
Charles Walter Edward Ralph Buchan Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Cook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT PLC1.71%0
BLACKROCK-8.08%77 165
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.66%52 427
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP17.11%45 127
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.28%33 358
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.69%26 970
