BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
Britvic : Change in director's particulars

02/19/2019

Britvic plc

('Britvic' or the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

19 February 2019

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company notes that Ian McHoul, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate of The Vitec Group plc ('Vitec'), a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 25 February 2019.

Jonathan Adelman

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 07:52:02 UTC
