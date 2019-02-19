Britvic : Change in director's particulars

Britvic plc

('Britvic' or the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

19 February 2019

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company notes that Ian McHoul, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate of The Vitec Group plc ('Vitec'), a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 25 February 2019.

Jonathan Adelman

Company Secretary