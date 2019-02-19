Britvic : Change in director's particulars

Britvic plc
('Britvic' or the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
19 February 2019
CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company notes that Ian McHoul, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate of The Vitec Group plc ('Vitec'), a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 25 February 2019.
Jonathan Adelman
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Britvic plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 07:52:02 UTC