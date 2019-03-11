Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Britvic Plc    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/11 04:03:01 am
926.75 GBp   -0.35%
03:21aBRITVIC : Directorate Change
PU
02/19BRITVIC : Change in director's particulars
PU
01/31BRITVIC : revenue boosted by demand for low sugar beverages
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Britvic : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:21am EDT

Britvic plc

('Britvic' or the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

11 March 2019

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

BRITVIC PLC ANNOUNCES JOANNE WILSON AS NEW CFO

Britvic PLC (BVIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanne Wilson to the Board as Chief Financial Officer.

Joanne Wilson is currently Chief Financial Officer at dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science and part of Tesco PLC. Prior to this, she held a variety of financial and commercial roles at Tesco PLC internationally, as well as in the UK. Joanne started her career at KPMG, where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Joanne to Britvic, she will be a strong addition to the Britvic Board and Executive team. Joanne brings considerable retail, digital and consumer experience. This, coupled with her commercial and financial expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to successfully execute our strategy and ambitious performance and growth plans.'

Joanne Wilson said:

'I am very excited to be joining Britvic and look forward to working with Simon and the team to continue to execute the strategy and deliver value for shareholders.'

Joanne's start date will be confirmed in due course. She will replace Mathew Dunn, who will be leaving the company, as previously announced.

There is no additional information which is required to be disclosed under rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Steve Nightingale Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Kathryn Partridge Director of Corporate Relations +44 (0) 7803 854229

Stephen Malthouse Headland +44 (0) 203 805 4844

ENDS

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 07:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRITVIC PLC
03:21aBRITVIC : Directorate Change
PU
02/19BRITVIC : Change in director's particulars
PU
01/31BRITVIC : revenue boosted by demand for low sugar beverages
RE
2018BRITVIC : 2018 Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
2018BRITVIC : Block Listing Application
PU
2018BRITVIC PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE bounces after Wall Street rally; miners, materials ..
RE
2018BRITVIC : yearly sales rise 5 percent after sugarless drinks boost
RE
2018BRITVIC : 2018 Preliminary results
PU
2018BRITVIC PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 567 M
EBIT 2019 209 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 564 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 18,15
P/E ratio 2020 15,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 2 480 M
Chart BRITVIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Britvic Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITVIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target -4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Simon Litherland Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
John Patrick Daly Non-Executive Chairman
Mathew James Dunn Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Philip McHoul Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Euan Angus Sutherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITVIC PLC16.32%3 210
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-5.30%191 706
KEURIG DR PEPPER2.96%37 121
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-3.47%13 141
COCA-COLA HBC4.93%12 311
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-2.14%9 723
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.