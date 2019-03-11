Britvic : Directorate Change

Britvic plc

('Britvic' or the 'Company')

11 March 2019

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

BRITVIC PLC ANNOUNCES JOANNE WILSON AS NEW CFO

Britvic PLC (BVIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanne Wilson to the Board as Chief Financial Officer.

Joanne Wilson is currently Chief Financial Officer at dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science and part of Tesco PLC. Prior to this, she held a variety of financial and commercial roles at Tesco PLC internationally, as well as in the UK. Joanne started her career at KPMG, where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Joanne to Britvic, she will be a strong addition to the Britvic Board and Executive team. Joanne brings considerable retail, digital and consumer experience. This, coupled with her commercial and financial expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to successfully execute our strategy and ambitious performance and growth plans.'

Joanne Wilson said:

'I am very excited to be joining Britvic and look forward to working with Simon and the team to continue to execute the strategy and deliver value for shareholders.'

Joanne's start date will be confirmed in due course. She will replace Mathew Dunn, who will be leaving the company, as previously announced.

