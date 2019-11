The company, whose brands include Tango, J2O, Fruit Shoot and Teisseire, said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 130 million pounds ($166.79 million) for the year ended Sept. 30 from 166.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Adjusted operating earnings rose 4.4% to 214.1 million pounds, helped by sales of Britvic's low sugar and fruit-based beverages.

(Reporting by Safia Infant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)