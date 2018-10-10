Log in
BRITVIC PLC (BVIC)

BRITVIC PLC (BVIC)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Britvic : appoints Leagas Delaney and Splendid Communications as the creative and PR leads for Britvic’s premium WiseHead Productions brands

10/10/2018 | 11:08am CEST
Britvic appoints Leagas Delaney and Splendid Communications as the creative and PR leads for Britvic's premium WiseHead Productions brands

10 Oct 2018

10 October 2018: Today, Britvic-backed incubator WiseHead Productions is delighted to announce the appointment of Leagas Delaney as its lead creative agency and Splendid Communications as its consumer PR agency. The appointments have been made following a competitive pitch led by Britvic with support from agency intelligence provider Creativebrief.

WiseHead Productions, with a portfolio of premium mixers and zero-proof drinks, was set up by Britvic to create drinks for adults who seek quality drinking experiences, and has developed brands including London Essence Company, Thomas & Evans and Monte Rosso.

Jonathan Gatward, Global Category and Capability Director for Britvic said: 'We were impressed with both Leagas Delaney and Splendid's understanding of our business' goals, as well as their creative and integrated strategic approach. I am confident in their ability to deliver exceptional results for the WiseHead Productions brands.'

Fergus Hay, CEO of Leagas Delaney, added: 'The entrepreneurial and pioneering spirit of Britvic's WiseHead Productions is one that matched well with our own, while the high quality of the products reflects the business' commitment to excellence. These are values that will enable us to produce fantastic work together and create an advantage for WiseHead's brands in a market driven by the increasingly high expectations of consumers.'

Alec Samways, CEO & Head of Creative Strategy at Splendid communications said: 'We're delighted to be working with WiseHead and to be providing a breadth of Splendid Communications capabilities in partnership with such an exciting business. The long-term, zero-proof and premium mixer business ambition is hugely exciting, and the portfolio is already truly impressive. We can't wait to bring these products to the audience they deserve.'

Leagas Delaney and Splendid's work for WiseHead Productions will kick off in Autumn 2018. VCCP and Saatchi will be unaffected by the appointment.

The competitive pitch process was conducted in a bold new format by Creativebrief. After initial chemistry tests, WiseHead Productions worked with Leagas Delaney on a four-week trial basis on a 'try before you buy' model. Both parties considered the relationship a successful one, leading WiseHead Productions to appoint the agency as the global creative lead.

WiseHead Productions was established in 2016 as an incubator company backed by Britvic, which gives WiseHead Productions all the entrepreneurial freedom of a start-up with the financial support of an established FTSE 250.

The pitch process was led by Britvic with support from agency intelligence provider Creativebrief.

- Ends -

Notes to Editors

  • For more information about Britvic, please contact Becky Cagney at rebecca.Cagney@britvic.com or call 07808 097 739
  • For more information about Creativebrief and the tender process, please contact David Sanger at david.s@creativebrief.com or call 0207 478 8200

About Wisehead Productions

WiseHead Productions creates drinks with extraordinary flavour profiles that are crafted from carefully selected ingredients. Set up with the mission of elevating drinking experiences, WiseHead Productions is an incubator company, devised by Ounal Bailey and Jonathan Gatward and backed by Britvic. Ounal and Jonathan each have over 10 years' experience in drinks marketing and innovation and are supported by a small team of experts in distillation and development. Each innovation is inspired by a blend of the past and present to create modern classics for discerning drinkers.

WEBSITES: Londonessenceco.com, thomasandevans.com, monterossoapertivo.com
INSTAGRAM @londonessenceco, @thomasevansofficia, @monterossodrink
TWITTER @londonessenceco, @ThomasEvansNo1

About Leagas Delaney

Leagas Delaney is one of the world's best-known independent creative communication agencies, with offices in London, Shanghai, Hamburg, Milan and Los Angeles. Fiercely independent, since its foundation in 1980 Leagas Delaney has always taken a strategy-led approach to its work, rooted in the belief that 'it's not an idea unless it changes business'. With its ruthless focus on business growth, its team of curious, considered and creative talent have a proven track-record developing ideas that change business for clients such as Patek Philippe, Penfolds, Adidas, Timberland, Peroni, BASF & Investec.

http://leagasdelaney.co.uk

About Splendid Communications

Splendid Communications knits together big ideas in the real world.

It used to be that a loud voice and a decent ad spend was all you needed to get your message across. In today's fragmented world the only way to project a consistent message is with brand stories strong enough to remain intact wherever they are told and shared. At Splendid we call our approach People-First Creativity.

From our strategic thinking, to the way we generate ideas, to the way we work with our clients, our starting point is real people living real lives in the real world. Brief us and we'll challenge you, we'll urge you to keep it real and we'll collaborate as if we're an extension of your team. We're here to deliver creative work that lives beyond the industry bubble. We love what we do. We're Splendid.

www.splendidcomms.com

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 09:07:09 UTC
