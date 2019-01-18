Log in
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC (BRX)
Brixmor Property : Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2018 Distributions

01/18/2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today the tax reporting information for the 2018 distributions on its common stock.  The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

 

COMMON SHARES (NYSE: BRX); CUSIP # 11120U105


Ex-Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution

Per Share

Total
Ordinary

Dividends

Total Capital
Gain
Distributions

Unrecaptured
Sec.1250 Gain (1)

Return of
Capital

Section 199A
Dividends

1/03/18

1/04/18

1/16/18

$0.27500

$0.23281

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.04219

$0.23281

4/04/18

4/05/18

4/16/18

$0.27500

$0.23281

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.04219

$0.23281

7/05/18

7/06/18

7/16/18

$0.27500

$0.23281

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.04219

$0.23281

10/04/18

10/05/18

10/15/18

$0.27500

$0.23281

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.04219

$0.23281



Totals

$1.10000

$0.93124

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.16876

$0.93124


(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distributions.

 

CONNECT WITH BRIXMOR

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas.  The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.  Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements.  You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Brixmor Property Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Brixmor Property Group)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brixmor-property-group-announces-tax-reporting-information-for-2018-distributions-300780677.html

SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
