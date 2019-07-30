Log in
BRIXTON METALS CORP

(BBB)
Brixton Metals : Live OTCQB Venture Company Investor Conference August 1st

07/30/2019 | 08:36am EDT

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series.  Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET, on Thursday, August 1st.  

OTC Markets Group Inc, operator of Open, Transparent and Connected financial marketplaces for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

REGISTER NOW AT:  https://tinyurl.com/Aug1VIC-AgendaPR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

August 1st Agenda:

Presentation Time (ET)

Company

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Nuheara Ltd.

OTCQB: NUHRF | ASX: NUH

10:00 AM

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

OTCQB: XRTXF | CSE: XRX

10:30 AM

Cannara Biotech Inc.

OTCQB: LOVFF | CSE: LOVE

11:00 AM

Smoke Cartel, Inc.

OTCQB: SMKC

11:30 AM

Nightfood Holdings Inc.

OTCQB: NGTF

12:30 PM

Brixton Metals Corp.

OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB

1:00 PM

NexTech AR Solutions

OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR

1:30 PM

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

OTCQB: OILFF | CSE: OILS

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-otcqb-venture-company-investor-conference-august-1st-300893053.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2019
