BRK : Announces Call From CEO to Shareholders With Q&A Portal Now Available on Its Website

HENDERSON, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) invites Shareholders to visit its website, www.brkincorporated.com, to listen to an informative call from CEO, Daniel Serruya, regarding the next steps in the process of separating its litigation and business operations activities. Daniel Serruya commented, "Management is pleased to share a more detailed account of its ongoing restructuring efforts and looks forward to hearing back from Shareholders so we can continue to provide greater clarity. We understand that every Shareholder's personal and financial circumstances are unique, so the Q&A portal presents an ideal platform to pose questions, that are specific to their situation."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

+1-(702)-572-8050

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

brkincorporated.com

SOURCE BRK, Inc.