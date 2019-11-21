Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  BRK, Inc.    BRKK

BRK, INC.

(BRKK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRK : Announces Call From CEO to Shareholders With Q&A Portal Now Available on Its Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 12:31pm EST

HENDERSON, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK)  invites Shareholders to visit its website, www.brkincorporated.com, to listen to an informative call from CEO, Daniel Serruya, regarding the next steps in the process of separating its litigation and business operations activities. Daniel Serruya commented, "Management is pleased to share a more detailed account of its ongoing restructuring efforts and looks forward to hearing back from Shareholders so we can continue to provide greater clarity. We understand that every Shareholder's personal and financial circumstances are unique, so the Q&A portal presents an ideal platform to pose questions, that are specific to their situation."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:
+1-(702)-572-8050
shareholder@brkincorporated.com 
brkincorporated.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brk-announces-call-from-ceo-to-shareholders-with-qa-portal-now-available-on-its-website-300963239.html

SOURCE BRK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRK, INC.
12:31pBRK : Announces Call From CEO to Shareholders With Q&A Portal Now Available on I..
PR
11/15BRK : Announces Further Developments in Its Turnaround Efforts
PR
11/08BRK : Announces New Developments in its Ongoing Turnaround Efforts
PR
10/16BRK, INC. : Announces Qualification of its Regulation 1-A Tier 1 Offering for up..
PR
07/15BRK, INC. : is Pleased to Announce That the SEC has Approved the Regulation 1-A ..
PR
06/28BRK, INC. : Issues Shareholder Letter Update
PR
06/26BRK : Returns 359,584,911 Common Shares Back to Treasury to Reassure BRKK Shareh..
PR
06/19BRK, INC. : Announces the Formation of BRK's Pro Athlete Advisory Board and the ..
PR
06/14BRK, INC. : Announces Partial Acceptance of Claims in Recent Patent Application
PR
06/07BRK, INC. : Engages Canadian Enforcement Lawyer to Administer Judgements in Succ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group