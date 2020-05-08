Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  BRK, Inc.    BRKK

BRK, INC.

(BRKK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRK : Announces Confirmation by FINRA for 1 for 1,000,000 Reverse Split

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

HENDERSON, Nevada, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) the Company wishes to inform its shareholders that the previously proposed reverse split of ratio 1,000,000 to 1 with minimum 100 share yield for shareholders of record, has been given approval by FINRA. The effective date will be May 12, 2020. Michael Kovacocy, Director of Recapitalization, Restructuring and Investor Relations, commented, "With this important achievement, the company has moved significantly closer to its goal of delivering shareholder value and beginning to hit operational objectives." Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK, further commented, "More developments are anticipated in the near term as we look to build upon this important milestone."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:
shareholder@brkincorporated.com 
brkincorporated.com
+1-855-702-8275

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brk-announces-confirmation-by-finra-for-1-for-1-000-000-reverse-split-301055937.html

SOURCE BRK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRK, INC.
02:07pBRK : Announces Confirmation by FINRA for 1 for 1,000,000 Reverse Split
PR
04/30BRK : Announces the Permanent Appointment of Michael Kovacocy as Director of Rec..
PR
04/27BRK, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
03/30BRK : Announces Reverse Split
PR
03/13BRK : Reworking Its Turnaround Strategy
PR
03/05BRK : Announces Delays in its Turnaround Efforts
PR
2019BRK : Appoints Former PGA TOUR Pro Rick Pearson as VP of Broadcasting, Member of..
AQ
2019BRK : Announces Call From CEO to Shareholders With Q&A Portal Now Available on I..
PR
2019BRK : Announces Further Developments in Its Turnaround Efforts
PR
2019BRK : Announces New Developments in its Ongoing Turnaround Efforts
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group