BRK : Announces Filing of Substantial New Litigation Seeking USD$38.99 Million

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:BRKK) wishes to inform its shareholders that further to the judgement obtained by BRK against iSee Automation Inc. ("iSee") in the State of Washington, which judgment and award has since been entered in the Province of Ontario, Canada, BRK filed an extensive new legal action today in the Province of Ontario, Canada seeking damages totalling USD$38,991,250.00. The litigation seeks to further address historical actions against BRK resulting in substantial losses to BRK Shareholders.

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations stated: "Following counsel on this matter, BRK shall publish further details including full legal submissions at a later date and as required by various regulatory bodies."

Mr. Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK further commented: "Our litigation strategy is sound and offers a stronger likelihood of both obtaining a satisfactory and material judgement for shareholders, and also collecting on said judgement. This is driven both by the fact that a material basis of this claim has already been established and ruled upon by the courts in favour of BRK. Furthermore, as part of our due diligence, we retained professional services to ascertain the liquidity of the defendants, and it is our view that success in this legal action will likely lead to timely and substantive recoveries."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

brkincorporated.com

(702) 572-8050

SOURCE BRK, Inc.