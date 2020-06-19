Log in
News

BRK : Announces Further Action to Ensure Shareholder Value and Accretive Long-term Growth

06/19/2020 | 11:53am EDT

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) wishes to inform its shareholders that as a result of positive developments, the previously announced $3.6m Tier 1 Regulation A offering is being eliminated effective immediately.

Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK Inc. stated:  "Recent progress in executing our strategic plan along with the successful restructuring of our capital structure and establishment of our long-term strategic relationship with Intrepid Management has allowed us to move away from legacy arrangements that have become less advantageous to our shareholders. We view this development very favorably as underlining our commitment to stable and accretive growth moving forward."

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, added: "we are in discussions to replace our legacy offering with a superior offering that will better cater to a more institutionally orientated set of investors and will also allow us the flexibility to raise a smaller amount of capital on better terms if need be. We view this move as key to protecting shareholders against dilution and to balancing our portfolio of capital market access options going forward."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, BRK is the next generation in live-action broadcasting technology. We are a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports or esports, and that will allow fans to watch them in action from  perspectives that do not exist today. Our niche is that we are a second screen content provider that does not pose a threat to first screen media but rather we provide the opportunity to pioneer complimentary content and campaigns. 

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:
shareholder@brkincorporated.com 
brkincorporated.com
(702) 572-8050

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brk-announces-further-action-to-ensure-shareholder-value-and-accretive-long-term-growth-301080386.html

SOURCE BRK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
