BRK : Announces Reverse Split

HENDERSON, Nevada, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) the Company wishes to inform its shareholders that today, BRK Inc. filed a proposed reverse stock split in the State of Nevada. Important details are as follows:

The ratio for the reverse split is 1,000,000:1 No individual Shareholder will have less than 100 shares post reverse split. For example, an individual with 200,000 shares would have 100 shares post reverse split despite the ratio of 1,000,000:1 driving an adjusted r/s share amount of 0.2 shares. The calculation for allocation of post reverse split shares is to be effectuated based on Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2020 .

Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK, commented, "It is my strong view and that of strategic restructuring advisor, Michael Kovacocy, that this corporate action will provide the most efficient normalization of BRK Inc.'s capital structure, allowing management to aggressively and fairly pursue previously communicated strategic goals. We thank our Shareholders for their support and loyalty during a difficult period of transition and look forward to delivering shareholder value going forward."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

