Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  BRK, Inc.    BRKK

BRK, INC.

(BRKK)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRK : Announces Waiver of Dilutive Terms With Key Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

HENDERSON, Nevada, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) (OTC: BRKKD) wishes to inform its shareholders that Intrepid Management has agreed to wave its previously announced 30-day option to invest a further $50,000.00 in straight exchange for 5,000 restricted common shares valued at $10 per share. Intrepid Management has decided to purchase an equivalent number of shares in the open market. Management thanks Interpid for its ongoing commitment in supporting our efforts to increase shareholder value and avoid dilution where and when possible.

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, BRK is the next generation in live-action broadcasting technology. We are a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports or esports, and that will allow fans to watch them in action from perspectives that do not exist today. Our niche is that we are a second screen content provider that does not pose a threat to first screen media but rather we provide the opportunity to pioneer complimentary content and campaigns.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:
shareholder@brkincorporated.com 
brkgen2.com 
+1-(702)-572-8050

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brk-announces-waiver-of-dilutive-terms-with-key-shareholder-301093370.html

SOURCE BRK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BRK, INC.
02:50pBRK : Announces Waiver of Dilutive Terms With Key Shareholder
PR
07/13BRK : Announces Project Phoenix - Aimed at Developing a Chip to Enhance the Perf..
PR
07/07BRK : Sponsors Balance Gaming eSports Tournament - Invitational Round
PR
07/02BRK : Launches Partner Collaboration Initiative Aimed at Increasing Awareness of..
PR
06/19BRK : Announces Further Action to Ensure Shareholder Value and Accretive Long-te..
PR
06/17BRK : Announces USD$2m Strategic Relationship With Intrepid Management Along Wit..
PR
06/11BRK : Announces Filing of Substantial New Litigation Seeking USD$38.99 Million
PR
06/09BRK : Announces Launch of the Growth Phase of Its Long-Term Strategy With Equity..
PR
05/29BRK : Announces Creation of Operating Company for Commercialization of Its IP
PR
05/13BRK : Announces Key Strategic Initiatives Following Reverse Split
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group