BRK, Inc. : Returns 185,842,723 Common Shares Back to Treasury

HENDERSON, Nevada, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK) is pleased to announce the final transaction numbers for the completed 3a10 with Continuation Capital are as follows:

Total debt and payables retired $169,631.28

Total shares reserved for transaction 300,000,000

Total shares issued for transaction 114,157,277

Total Shares returned to treasury 185,842,723

BRK announces the completion of the 3a10 with Continuation Capital, which has permitted management to pay off a mix of notes and professional service invoices. Daniel Serruya, President, CEO of BRK, Inc. commented, "this transaction allowed management to kick off its efforts toward restructuring the company. Next steps include removing larger creditors form the balance sheet while moving our technology forward and creating a number of new, profitable applications."

BRK's legal team is anticipating being able to file its declaration of damages against iSee Automation Inc. with the courts later this week. A further announcement will be made once the damages have been approved. BRK's Intellectual Property is the cornerstone of its shareholder's value and will be defended over all distribution channels.

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc . (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

