Broadcom Announces Availability of Industry's First Universal NVMe Storage Adapter for Bare Metal and Virtualized Servers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced an NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) storage adapter solution designed to greatly simplify storage disaggregation and accelerate the adoption of storage over fabrics in cloud and enterprise networks. The solution enables a server to seamlessly connect to a large number of solid-state drives (SSDs) on the network and communicate with these SSDs as if they were local drives. Until now NVMe-oF was only available on servers running recent versions of the Linux operating system, so any server running legacy Linux, Windows or hypervisors like VMware ESXi and Microsoft Hyper-V were not supported. The new Glass Creek adapter provides operating system independence by presenting a standard NVMe interface to the host, extending the reach of NVMe over Fabrics to any server.



Powered by Broadcom’s industry-leading Stingray system on chip (SoC) with hardware accelerators for RAID, De-dupe and security, the 50Gbps Glass Creek adapter delivers breakthrough performance of 1 million IOPS in a standard full-height, half-length (FHHL) PCIe card form factor. Using any inbox NVMe driver, this solution allows customers to easily connect remote disaggregated storage like local storage while reaping the benefits of local NVMe performance, fabrics based scalability, and associated cost efficiency in addition to ease of deployment.

Key Features and Benefits

Standard NVMe host driver on any operating system expanding NVMe-oF to 100% of storage market

NVMe physical function (PF) and 64 NVMe virtual functions (VF) for deployment in bare metal and virtualized servers

50Gbps Ethernet bandwidth and 1M random read IOPS

Hardware acceleration for RAID, De-dupe and storage encryption

Supports RoCE and NVMe/TCP for use in any standard Ethernet network

Octal Arm A72 cores @ 3GHz providing best-in-class Arm CPU performance

x8 FHHL industry standard PCIe adapter

2x25G Ethernet ports

“With the introduction of the Glass Creek adapter we are excited to announce a game changing technology that dramatically simplifies storage disaggregation,” said Dan Harding, vice president of marketing for the Compute and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. “Glass Creek takes the NVMe-oF industry another major step forward by providing seamless fabric connectivity to any operating systems while delivering 1M IOPS of performance using standard inbox NVMe drivers.”

Demo Showcase at 2019 Flash Memory Summit

Broadcom will showcase its latest Glass Creek NVMe-oF adapter solution connecting a host server to NVMe-oF based target system via standard NVMe protocol, delivering 1 million storage IOPS. The demonstration will be in Broadcom’s private meeting room at the 2019 Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California from August 6th to 8th. Please contact us to schedule a demonstration.

Availability

Broadcom is now sampling its Glass Creek NVMe-oF adapter to qualified customers supporting 2x25G Ethernet interface. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for samples and pricing.

Further information on Broadcom’s Stingray BCM58800 SoC processor can be found online at:

https://www.broadcom.com/products/ethernet-connectivity/controllers/bcm58800

Quotes

“As we continue to expand presence in the NVMe-oF market with our OpenFlex composable infrastructure, we see Broadcom’s new Stingray-based Glass Creek adapter as a real game changer and believe this will help drive wide spread adoption of NVMe-oF given it can support any operating system environment,” said Scott Hamilton, senior director, product management, Western Digital’s Data Center Systems business unit. “We are excited about our continued collaboration with Broadcom on Stingray and making NVMe-oF a de facto solution for next-generation storage networks.”

"Modern applications demand extreme low latency and high concurrency at scale. To meet these demands, we extended our NVMe capabilities over an Ethernet fabric with DirectFlash Fabric, for Linux operating systems," said Chadd Kenney, VP of Products and Solutions, Pure Storage. "Broadcom’s Glass Creek adapter is a key technology that will allow us to address the substantial user base on Windows or other operating systems to extend support for NVMe-oF today.”

“As a leader in SDS NVMe-oF solutions and partner of Broadcom, we are excited to collaborate on the introduction of the new Stingray Glass Creek adapter given both its performance and ability to expand the NVMe-oF market,” said Lior Gal, CEO, Excelero. “This marks a major milestone for NVMe-oF adoption and the composable storage technology.”

“With the advent of storage disaggregation, cloud service providers have been looking for solutions that work both for bare metal and virtualized servers,” said George Lin, head of the China and white-label server products business unit at Inventec. “The Broadcom Glass Creek adapter answers those requirements and greatly simplifies NVMe over Fabrics adoption in the cloud. Inventec is thrilled to be partnering with Broadcom in making that technology available to our customers.”

