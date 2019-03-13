Log in
Broadcom Announces Industry's First Complete Portfolio of OCP NIC 3.0 Adapters for Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure

0
03/13/2019

Expanded offerings of OCP NIC 3.0 cards enable high-performance, high-efficiency server systems driving next generation computing and storage applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced customer sample availability of its OCP NIC 3.0 adapter solutions supporting the full range of data rates and interfaces from 1GbE to 200GbE. The portfolio includes a wide selection of Ethernet adapter cards with 1-, 2- and 4-port configurations, allowing the industry to easily build high-performance server systems and effectively scale network capacity to meet the demands of high bandwidth applications such as machine learning, high performance computing (HPC), network function virtualization (NFV), and all flash arrays (AFA).

Based on proven NetXtreme® E-Series Ethernet controllers, the OCP NIC 3.0 adapters provide superior performance and efficiency utilizing a unique set of highly optimized hardware acceleration engines. 100GbE and 200GbE adapters are powered by Broadcom’s state-of-the-art Thor multi-host controller that has the industry’s best performing 56G PAM-4 SerDes and PCIe 4.0 interface. Broadcom offers the most advanced and complete portfolio of OCP NIC 3.0 adapters, enabling data center operators and cloud providers to easily and cost-effectively scale computing and storage resources and adapt to constantly changing requirements.

“OCP NIC 3.0 provides a unified specification and form factor for connecting server and storage systems,” said Ed Redmond, senior vice president and general manager of the Compute and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. “With strong customer demand and virtually unanimous industry backing for this unified solution, our complete portfolio of OCP NIC 3.0 adapters facilitates broad adoption of this new form factor and drives further innovation in high performance computing and storage applications to address an ever-increasing demand for bandwidth.”

“The availability of Broadcom’s NetXtreme E-Series Ethernet OCP NIC 3.0 adapters is another important step in enabling customer deployments of the demanding networking solutions required by current and future data center applications and architectures in an open, scalable and economical way,” said Seamus Crehan, president of Crehan Research. “Furthermore, Broadcom’s comprehensive OCP NIC 3.0 adapter offerings, which includes an extensive range of networking speeds and port configurations, brings the latest OCP value propositions to a wide array of diverse customers.”  

Demo Showcase at 2019 OCP Global Summit

Broadcom will participate in the OCP Community exhibition area and showcase the latest high performance Thor-based OCP NIC 3.0 adapter in a live end-to-end network connectivity demo with Broadcom® Tomahawk®-based ToR switch. Broadcom OCP NIC 3.0 adapters will also be demonstrated in various server systems at partner booths.

Availability

Broadcom is now sampling the entire portfolio of OCP NIC 3.0 adapters to qualified customers, supporting 1G to 200G Ethernet speeds. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for samples and pricing.

Further information on Broadcom’s OCP NIC 3.0 adapters can be found online at:

200GbE Network Adapters
100GbE Network Adapters
40/50GbE Network Adapters
25GbE Network Adapters
10GbE Network Adapters
1GbE Network Adapters

Quotes

“We are pleased with a broad solution offering based on the new OCP NIC 3.0 spec,” said Jia Ning, hardware engineering manager at Facebook. “Variety of offerings around a common standard will facilitate broad adoption that will fill end customer needs for diverse server designs.”

“We are pleased to see a complete portfolio of network adapters from Broadcom,” said Ying Liu, VP of Tencent Cloud. “Support for the full speeds and feeds as well as 50G PAM4 Serdes and 200G on one form factor allows us to use more cost effective and flexible server solutions.”

“The OCP NIC 3.0 definition is just one example of the power of collaboration to establish open server platforms in the industry, and we welcome the availability of the new Broadcom OCP NIC 3.0 solutions to the ecosystem,” said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president and CTO of the Datacenter Ecosystems & Application Engineering at AMD. “With the first PCIe 4.0 products from AMD expected to arrive this year, the ability to support the highest speed NICs from Broadcom in an OCP design will be welcomed by customers of AMD EPYC processors.”

“New demands for open systems standards emerge each day to modernize the data center, and as a platinum partner of the Open Compute Project (OCP), we are committed to supporting and accelerating innovation to meet those growing needs,” said Tom Lattin, vice president of ProLiant and Cloudline Systems at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With HPE’s contributions, along with Broadcom’s, to the OCP 3.0 specification, we are building on a long history of advancing open standards to drive innovation for the data center with a common networking hardware definition.”

“Inspur is the 3rd largest server provider in the world and No.1 in China. We continue to lead with high end server designs addressing cloud providers fast evolving requirements,” said Peter Peng, vice president of Inspur Group. “Broadcom's new complete portfolio of OCP NIC 3.0 Ethernet adapters will allow us to offer high-performance and cost-effective server solutions to our broad range of customers in China and around the world.”

“Quanta/QCT have been spearheading OCP innovations for the past decade and is a leading adopter of the new OCP NIC 3.0 standard,” said Mike Yang, senior vice president of Quanta Computer Inc. and president of Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT). “We plan to take advantage of Broadcom’s portfolio of OCP NIC 3.0 Ethernet adapters to offer our customers a complete Ethernet connectivity solution based on the high performance NetXtreme E-series product line.”

“H3C’s new UniServer R5300G3 server integrated many innovations to meet the strong demand of Chinese customers for the cutting-edge technology,” said Billy Chen, vice president of the new H3C Group and president of the Compute & Storage product line. “Broadcom’s new OCP NIC 3.0 portfolio of Ethernet adapters from 1G to 200G addresses the full range of speeds and feeds our broad customer base requires.”

“Wiwynn is pleased to work with our long-term partner—Broadcom to develop the new OCP NIC 3.0 solutions to enable high performance Ethernet connectivity in next-generation data centers,” said Steven Lu, vice president of product management at Wiwynn. “Broadcom is the industry leading supplier that can offer an advanced and complete portfolio of Ethernet connectivity solutions based on the new standard.”

“GIGABYTE continues to improve our server performance by optimizing design from generation to generation. The new OCP 3.0 specification helps us achieve higher Thermal Design Power (TDP) limitations, simplifies FRU installation and removal, and implements PCIe Gen 4.0 (16 GT/s). OCP 3.0 will be a key feature of GIGABYTE’s next generation server architecture. Thanks to Broadcom’s full line up of OCP3.0 NICs, we can provide a wide selection of products to fulfill different demands from our customers. We are planning to launch our AMD EPYC™ Processor products qualified with Broadcom OCP3.0 NICs as our first OCP 3.0 product wave,” said Akira Hoshino, head of Product Strategy and Planning at GIGABYTE.

“Inventec is a leading adopter of the new OCP NIC 3.0 standard,” said George Lin, general manager of BU-6 at Inventec. “We plan to take full advantage of Broadcom’s portfolio of OCP NIC 3.0 Ethernet adapters to offer our customers the complete Ethernet connectivity solution based on the high performance NetXtreme E-series product line.”

“MiTAC server reserves the flexibility to support OCP NIC cards. Broadcom's NIC solution is in MiTAC product POR in order to support generation to generation OCP, such as V0.5, V2.0, and OCP NIC3.0. Supporting OCP NIC 3.0 allows us to take advantage of better performance and reliability,” said Simon Hwang, vice president of Enterprise Business Unit at MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

“In my role as the HPC representative on the OCP Incubation Committee and as part of a company that supports a wide variety of OCP-based high-performance computing and artificial intelligence designs, I’m really excited at the improvement to serviceability and lower total cost of ownership this new Broadcom OCP NIC 3.0 portfolio will give customers,” said Phil Pokorny, chief technology officer of Penguin Computing. “As the volume of data -- and the potential value that customers can extract from it -- continues to increase, standards like OCP NIC 3.0 will become critical to successful scale out. Broadcom technologies like this are exactly what customers need to meet the wide variety of modern computing needs.”

“The Open Compute Project Spec 3.0 designs will help enable high performance server, storage and data center for scalable computing,” said Weishi Sa, president of ASRock Rack. “ASRock Rack’s latest OCP 3.0-compliant cloud computing servers and Broadcom’s best-in-class Ethernet adapter cards are ready to meet customer demand to achieve cost savings and energy efficiency.”

About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, Connecting everything, Tomahawk and NetXtreme are among the trademarks of Broadcom.  The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Khanh Lam
Corporate Communications
press.relations@broadcom.com
Telephone: +1 408 433 8649

Broadcom_Ltd_Logo_Red-Black_no-tag (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
