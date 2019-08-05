Broadcom Delivers World's First AI Driven Unified Shift-Left Continuous Testing Platform for Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the availability of BlazeMeter® Continuous Testing Platform— the world’s first AI Driven, open source based unified platform for complete continuous testing at enterprise scale.



Expanding on the widely-adopted load and performance capabilities of BlazeMeter, BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform adds significant functionality, enabling organizations to deliver superior customer experiences and respond to marketplace opportunities, while saving time and resources. Built on an open source platform, BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform eliminates complexity, drives continuous testing adoption, and increases DevOps maturity.

The BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform is a complete solution for continuous testing. The platform includes UI functional, user experience, API testing and monitoring, performance testing, and virtual services. All capabilities are deeply integrated in an intuitive workflow designed for agile teams. Delivered in software as a service with support for multiple clouds or private cloud, it is simple to get started, intuitive to use, and a powerful tool delivering a competitive advantage.

BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform Highlights

Comprehensive capabilities in one intuitive platform— save time with set up, maintenance, adoption, and use.



Web-scale user experience testing on demand. Run load and performance tests together to ensure flawless user experience for customer-facing Web and Mobile applications that simply cannot fail— even when used by millions of users.



Unified visibility and analytics with nothing to configure or maintain.



Empowers developers with robust mock or virtual services. Create with open source tools, API specs, or UI and reuse and share in a virtual catalogue.



360° API testing and monitoring. Create API tests in minutes using the same script to test and monitor, while allowing agile teams to continuously monitor services in production.



All features are available as code. Shift-Left and keep pace with agile development through a lightweight UI, enabling center of excellence (CoE) transformation and full agile and DevOps support.

“Businesses need to deliver innovation faster, without compromising quality, in order to provide exceptional end-customer experiences. Traditional methodologies and legacy tools cannot keep pace with agile teams. BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform helps organizations Shift-Left, making it easier for developers to code quality by design, preventing costly defects from being introduced in the first place and by AI driven test automation,” said Ashok Reddy, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom.



“The unified platform is a game changer,” said Enric Forn, DevOps architecture manager, Banco Sabadell. “The virtual services in the developer workflow will allow our agile teams to thoroughly test applications in a way that traditional mocks have not allowed. This is truly a Shift-Left product.”

“Continuous Delivery/Integration is dependent on Continuous Testing to be successful. The need for disparate tools in the testing capability traditionally introduces delays and integration challenges to the pipeline. A single solution with robust integration points will provide efficiencies and asset reusability not previously available in Continuous Testing, by removing the siloed nature between Unit, performance/load, Automation, and Service Virtualization/Stubbing/Mocking, while providing historical trending dashboarding,” said Matt Malec, enterprise quality solutions manager, KeyBank.

“I have been looking for a unified end-to-end continuous testing solution for a long time,” said Patrick Meeks, IT manager, Williams Energy. “BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform adds significant performance, enabling us to deliver superior value to our customers, while saving valuable time and resources.”

Availability

BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform is available now. To learn more, visit www.BlazeMeter.com .

