Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Broadcom Inc    AVGO

BROADCOM INC

(AVGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Broadcom : Nears Deal to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

By Robert McMillan and Cara Lombardo

Broadcom Inc. is nearing a deal to buy Symantec Corp.'s enterprise business after its attempted purchase of the entire cybersecurity firm fell apart.

A deal for the Symantec business could be announced as early as Thursday, when Symantec reports its results, according to people familiar with the matter. As with the earlier attempt, the talks could still fall apart.

The deal could value the Symantec division at around $10 billion, one of the people said.

Broadcom had previously been in late-stage discussions to buy all of Symantec before the talks fell apart last month. Since then, the two sides have rekindled discussions, with Broadcom zeroing in on the Symantec business that serves businesses and accounts for roughly half its $5 billion in annual revenue. The consumer segment accounts for the rest.

For Symantec, the deal would be big. Its entire market value is about $12.6 billion -- it has more than $2 billion of net debt -- compared with about $107.6 billion for Broadcom.

Symantec is set to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings Thursday afternoon.

--Asa Fitch contributed to this article.

Write to Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com and Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC 1.35% 270.05 Delayed Quote.4.78%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION -0.24% 20.41 Delayed Quote.7.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROADCOM INC
05:14pBROADCOM IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY SY : sources
RE
05:07pTech up Amid Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pBROADCOM : Nears Deal to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Business
DJ
08:04aBROADCOM : Announces Availability of Industry's First Universal NVMe Storage Ada..
AQ
08/06Broadcom Announces Availability of Industry's First Universal NVMe Storage Ad..
GL
08/06BROADCOM : Delivers World's First AI Driven Unified Shift-Left Continuous Testin..
AQ
08/05Broadcom Delivers World's First AI Driven Unified Shift-Left Continuous Testi..
GL
07/24Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down
RE
07/23U.S. tech cos asking White House to speed up Huawei exemptions process - Kudl..
RE
07/22Trump agrees to prompt responses to licence requests for Huawei sales
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 598 M
EBIT 2019 11 886 M
Net income 2019 2 602 M
Debt 2019 31 717 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 47,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,10x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart BROADCOM INC
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 308,34  $
Last Close Price 266,44  $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry Samueli Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas Harry Krause Chief Financial Officer
Andy Nallappan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM INC4.78%106 063
INTEL CORPORATION0.09%210 240
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 452
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS23.74%111 101
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.12%92 781
QUALCOMM20.89%82 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group