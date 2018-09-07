Log in
BROADCOM INC (AVGO)
Broadcom Profit Surges as Enterprise Storage Business Grows -- Update

09/07/2018 | 03:15am CEST

By Maria Armental

Broadcom Inc. plans to substantially raise payouts to shareholders on the back of strong results that mark the sixth straight quarter of more-than-doubled profit.

In the first earnings call since the company announced plans to buy software company CA Inc., news that had hit Broadcom's stock hard, Chief Executive Hock Tan defended the proposed deal saying that CA offers a "big doorway," a "new and huge opportunity."

"We're buying CA because of their customers and [CA's] importance to these customers," Mr. Tan said in the Thursday call reviewing third-quarter results. "CA sells mission-critical software to virtually all of the world's largest enterprises."

The proposed $19 billion takeover, months after its $117 billion-plus hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc. was blocked by President Trump, represents a strategic move for Broadcom and would roughly triple the size of its current opportunity in the estimated $200 billion market for infrastructure technology, Broadcom finance chief Tom Krause had previously told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

Meanwhile, enterprise storage revenue, up nearly 60% three quarters into the company's business year, has been bolstered by last year's Brocade acquisition. Stripping out the Brocade contribution, Mr. Tan told analysts in June, that the business would be roughly flat year-over-year.

On Thursday's call, Mr. Krause said the company had fielded questions and stressed that the company doesn't see any fundamental changes in its long-term growth rate or that of its core business.

In the most recent quarter, company officials said, the wired infrastructure and enterprise storage segments again drove revenue growth, offsetting continued weakness in wireless communications segment. The wireless communications segment, Messrs. Tan and Krause said Thursday, is expected to return to double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2020, following a temporary dip in fiscal 2019.

The enterprise storage segment, which got a big revenue boost from the Brocade acquisition, saw revenue in the latest period increase 70% from the year-ago period. But even without the Brocade contribution, Mr. Tan said, "storage was robust year-over-year in the third quarter" and storage revenue growth is expected to accelerate in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Broadcom's third-quarter profit surged to $1.2 billion, or $2.71 a share, from $481 million, or $1.14 a share, a year earlier. Profit from continuing operations rose to $4.98 a share from $4.10 a share a year earlier, while revenue from continuing operations rose 13% to $5.07 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected a profit of $2.70 a share, or $4.83 as adjusted, on $5.07 billion in revenue.

Gross profit margin improved to 51.7% from 48.2% a year earlier.

This quarter, Broadcom expects about $5.4 billion in revenue, compared with analysts' projected $5.35 billion.

Based on that forecast and the company's performance for the first nine months of the year, Mr. Krause said Broadcom anticipates "another substantial increase" in quarterly dividend payouts.

In December, Broadcom raised the dividend payouts to $1.75 a share from $1.02 a share.

Broadcom's policy is to distribute half of its prior fiscal year free cash flow to shareholders through cash dividends, with the remainder of the money typically being used for acquisitions or to buy back stock.

As of Aug. 5, Broadcom reported more than $2 billion///$2.13 billion ///in free cash flow.

Shares, which lag the market with a 16% decline this year, rose 3.7% to $223.94 in after-hours trading.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC -2.46% 215.97 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
CA TECHNOLOGIES -0.07% 43.85 Delayed Quote.31.76%
QUALCOMM -0.75% 70.36 Delayed Quote.9.90%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 755 M
EBIT 2018 10 065 M
Net income 2018 11 835 M
Debt 2018 9 386 M
Yield 2018 3,16%
P/E ratio 2018 8,54
P/E ratio 2019 17,15
EV / Sales 2018 5,06x
EV / Sales 2019 4,86x
Capitalization 95 583 M
Chart BROADCOM INC
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 284 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas Harry Krause Chief Financial Officer
Henry Samueli Chief Technical Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM INC-15.93%94 724
INTEL CORPORATION3.38%221 144
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%217 018
NVIDIA CORPORATION43.89%172 490
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.41%109 411
MICRON TECHNOLOGY20.48%60 229
