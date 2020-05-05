Broadcom : Shares Up; Offering Notes to Repay Debt

By Michael Dabaie

Broadcom Inc. shares were up in early trading.

The semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions company was trading 1.7% higher at $266.61 in early trading.

Broadcom earlier said it plans to offer senior notes. Broadcom said it intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the new notes to repay, retire or repurchase some of its subsidiaries' existing indebtedness.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Broadcom's proposed senior unsecured notes.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com