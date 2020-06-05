Log in
BROADCOM INC.

BROADCOM INC.

(AVGO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broadcom : Stock Rises Following 2Q Results and Expected Strong 4Q Following iPhone Production Delays

06/05/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Chip maker Broadcom Inc.'s stock gained 5% to $324.85 Friday, a day after reporting record quarterly free cash flow of $3.07 billion and projecting revenue for the current quarter roughly in line with analysts projections despite pandemic-related business disruption.

Broadcom's stock has been trading near record highs.

The company said it expects $5.75 billion in revenue this quarter, including a 3% sequential revenue increase in semiconductors and a 7% sequential revenue decline in software.

Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan said the company was seeing a surge in demand in networking, storage and broadband. That was somewhat offset by supply chain constraints that has led to extended lead times, now running at historical highs, he said, and a major product cycle delay in wireless. Overall, he said, Broadcom's core semiconductor solution revenue is expected to decline 5% from the year earlier.

Mr. Tan said that in the third quarter Broadcom has "much more demand than we can supply, and this may very well continue beyond."

Analysts pointed to the delayed production of Apple Inc.'s new iPhones and said they expected a strong fourth quarter for Broadcom.

Free cash flow beat J.P. Morgan analysts' projection by roughly $500 million, "and taking into account various scenarios for the remainder of the fiscal year, we believe there is a possibility that the dividend could be increased in December if they have a strong F4Q," the analysts wrote in a note Friday.

Broadcom officials didn't address any possible increase, but Chief Financial Officer Tom Krause said: "Given our strong free cash flow generation, healthy balance sheet and enhanced liquidity position, we remain committed to maintaining our dividend while we navigate these unprecedented times."

Mr. Krause also noted that the company had de-risked its balance sheet, refinancing more that $18 billion of debt and pushing out average debt maturities to six years, from four years, while increasing the average cost of debt fractionally.

All told, Mr. Krause said, Broadcom ended the quarter with about $9 billion in cash and $45.8 billion in debt, including roughly $800 million in short-term debt.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.25% 329.55 Delayed Quote.9.76%
BROADCOM INC. 5.14% 324.9 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 574 M - -
Net income 2020 2 376 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 55,8x
Yield 2020 4,21%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BROADCOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 326,38 $
Last Close Price 308,89 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry Samueli Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas Harry Krause Chief Financial Officer
Andy Nallappan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM INC.-2.26%123 492
INTEL CORPORATION3.48%266 615
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-7.55%265 241
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.03%215 703
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.23%118 007
QUALCOMM, INC.-4.67%96 789
