Broadcom Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2015 -- Data Talk

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is currently at $189.96, up $22.09 or 13.16%
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 26, 2015, when it rose 14.71%
-- Currently up three of the past five days
-- Down 30.32% month-to-date
-- Down 39.89% year-to-date
-- Down 42.05% from its all-time closing high of $327.80 on Dec. 12, 2019
-- Down 36.00% from 52 weeks ago (March 21, 2019), when it closed at $296.80
-- Up 13.16% from its 52 week closing low of $167.87 on March 18, 2020
-- Traded as high as $193.67
-- Up 15.37% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Aug. 6, 2009)
-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 12:03:02 PM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet