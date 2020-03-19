Log in
Broadcom Inc.    AVGO

BROADCOM INC.

(AVGO)
  Report
News 
News

Broadcom Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2015 -- Data Talk

03/19/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is currently at $189.96, up $22.09 or 13.16%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 26, 2015, when it rose 14.71%

-- Currently up three of the past five days

-- Down 30.32% month-to-date

-- Down 39.89% year-to-date

-- Down 42.05% from its all-time closing high of $327.80 on Dec. 12, 2019

-- Down 36.00% from 52 weeks ago (March 21, 2019), when it closed at $296.80

-- Up 13.16% from its 52 week closing low of $167.87 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $193.67

-- Up 15.37% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Aug. 6, 2009)

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 12:03:02 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC. 11.57% 186.32 Delayed Quote.-46.88%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 19951.77 Delayed Quote.-25.58%
NASDAQ 100 1.57% 7292.162899 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.75% 7116.211752 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
S&P 500 0.05% 2400.46 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 698 M
EBIT 2020 12 514 M
Net income 2020 2 555 M
Debt 2020 34 056 M
Yield 2020 7,55%
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,27x
EV / Sales2021 3,85x
Capitalization 67 113 M
Chart BROADCOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 294,39  $
Last Close Price 167,87  $
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry Samueli Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas Harry Krause Chief Financial Officer
Andy Nallappan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM INC.-46.88%67 113
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-3.53%221 963
INTEL CORPORATION-18.51%208 589
NVIDIA CORPORATION-13.80%124 126
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-22.06%93 359
QUALCOMM-30.65%69 943
Categories
