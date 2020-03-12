Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Broadcom Inc.    AVGO

BROADCOM INC.

(AVGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/12 04:59:31 pm
208.43 USD   -15.26%
05:28pBROADCOM : Withdraws Annual Financial Guidance Over Coronavirus Uncertainty
DJ
04:40pBROADCOM INC. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:29pAPPLE : Broadcom withdraws 2020 revenue forecast on coronavirus worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broadcom : Withdraws Annual Financial Guidance Over Coronavirus Uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Chip maker Broadcom Inc. on Thursday pulled its financial projections for the year, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadcom said it expected revenue this quarter to come in at about $5.7 billion, short of analysts' projected $5.94 billion, according to FactSet.

The company, based in California, had projected about $25 billion for the year that ends Nov. 1.

"The fundamental semiconductor backdrop has been improving, and we did not see any material impact on our businesses due to Covid-19 in our first quarter," said Chief Executive Hock Tan, who referred to the disease caused by the coronavirus. "However, visibility in our global markets is lacking and demand uncertainty is intensifying."

Apple Inc., which last month warned that it would likely fall short of quarterly revenue projections due to the coronavirus outbreak, is Broadcom's largest customer, accounting for roughly 20% of Broadcom's revenue last year.

Broadcom shares closed down 11% for the day at $218.78, and fell 5% to $208.12 in after-hours trading.

First-quarter profit, before dividends on preferred stock, fell to $385 million, or 74 cents a share, from $471 million, or $1.12 a share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, which excludes costs tied to acquisitions and other items, profit fell to $5.25 a share from $5.55 a share a year earlier.

Meanwhile, revenue from continuing operations rose to $5.86 billion from $5.79 billion a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a profit of $1.42 a share, or $5.33 a share on an adjusted basis, and roughly $6 billion in revenue.

Broadcom's semiconductor business, which accounts for the bulk of revenue and has weighed on results in recent quarters, fell 4% from the year earlier but was partially offset by a 19% revenue growth in the infrastructure software segment.

Mr. Tan had said the core semiconductor business would return to growth in the second half of the year, following the latest cyclical downturn, and that Broadcom would also benefit from its recent acquisition of Symantec's enterprise business.

Broadcom, whose roots in wireless run deep, is trying to move away from the wireless hardware it sells to companies like Apple.

In December, Mr. Tan, said company officials now considered wireless as noncore and one of several businesses seen "as more financial assets, especially in terms of capital allocation."

The company is trying to sell its radio-frequency, or RF, chips business, which makes chips that amplify and filter wireless signals in smartphones.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BROADCOM INC.
05:28pBROADCOM : Withdraws Annual Financial Guidance Over Coronavirus Uncertainty
DJ
04:40pBROADCOM INC. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:29pAPPLE : Broadcom withdraws 2020 revenue forecast on coronavirus worries
RE
04:26pBROADCOM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
04:16pBROADCOM INC. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results, Quar..
PR
03/09In Malaysia's Silicon Valley, fortunes flip as virus wrecks trade war gains
RE
03/09BROADCOM INC. : quaterly earnings release
03/03BROADCOM : TSMC and Broadcom Enhance the CoWoS Platform with World's First 2X Re..
AQ
02/24BROADCOM : Genesis Launches Next-Generation G.fast-Based Products; Genesis Colla..
AQ
02/19BROADCOM : Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 846 M
EBIT 2020 13 010 M
Net income 2020 3 779 M
Debt 2020 29 239 M
Yield 2020 5,10%
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,13x
EV / Sales2021 4,56x
Capitalization 98 255 M
Chart BROADCOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 344,74  $
Last Close Price 245,97  $
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry Samueli Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas Harry Krause Chief Financial Officer
Andy Nallappan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM INC.-22.17%98 255
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.27%260 131
INTEL CORPORATION-13.68%220 950
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.75%150 840
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.53%99 438
QUALCOMM-15.46%85 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group