Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Broadcom Inc    AVGO

BROADCOM INC

(AVGO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/13 04:15:00 pm
281.61 USD   +0.67%
06:45pBROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
RE
05:23pBROADCOM : Lowers Revenue Outlook Amid Trade Tensions -- Update
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Broadcom : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:45pm EDT
A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, who announced on Monday an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Broadcom Inc on Thursday warned of a broad slowdown in chip demand, blaming a trade conflict between the United States and China and export restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and the chipmaker cut its revenue forecast for the year by 8%.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell 8% to $258.75 in extended trading and the remarks dragged down stocks of other chipmakers, including Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Skyworks Solutions.

"It is clear that the U.S.-China trade conflict including the Huawei export ban is creating economic and political uncertainty and reducing visibility," Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said on a conference call with analysts.

Shares of Broadcom have been under pressure after the U.S. government put Huawei on a trade blacklist last month. Huawei accounted for about $900 million (£710 million), or 4%, of the company's overall sales last year.

Tan said that if consumer demand for smartphones remains steady, other phone makers could start taking Huawei's market share, and those phone makers are likely to buy chips from Broadcom. However, he cautioned that the process will take up to six months.

"What's the impact of the Huawei ban on a company like us selling components and technology? Well, short term, keep in mind we'll see a very sharp impact simply because (there are) no purchases allowed and there's no obvious substitution in place," Tan said.

Revenue from semiconductor solutions, Broadcom's biggest business unit, fell 10% to $4.09 billion in the second quarter, while revenue from its infrastructure software business came in at $1.41 billion

Demand for enterprise and mainframe software remained stable, mainly in North America and Europe, Tan said.

The company, known for communications chips that power Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity in smartphones, lowered its full-year revenue forecast by $2 billion to $22.50 billion, saying that its customers are actively reducing inventory levels.

Net revenue rose to $5.52 billion in the quarter ended May 5, from $5.01 billion a year earlier, but missed analysts' estimates of $5.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to ordinary shares fell to $691 million, or $1.64 per share
, in the quarter, from $3.72 billion, or $8.33 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2F8Mgyt)

Excluding items, the company earned $5.21 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $5.16 per share.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by James Emmanuel)

By Sayanti Chakraborty and Stephen Nellis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROADCOM INC
06:45pBROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
RE
05:23pBROADCOM : Lowers Revenue Outlook Amid Trade Tensions -- Update
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:39pBROADCOM INC. : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:26pBROADCOM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
AQ
04:16pBROADCOM INC. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results, Qua..
PR
06/11MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Snaps 6-day Win Streak As Stocks Fail To Defend Early Ga..
DJ
06/11Broadcom Trident 4 Delivers Disruptive Economics for Enterprise Data Center a..
GL
06/11Intel to Buy Networking Startup -- WSJ
DJ
06/10BROADCOM INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 396 M
EBIT 2019 12 685 M
Net income 2019 3 700 M
Debt 2019 30 126 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 36,66
P/E ratio 2020 22,54
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart BROADCOM INC
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 313 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry Samueli Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas Harry Krause Chief Financial Officer
Andy Nallappan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM INC10.01%100 220
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-0.14%194 570
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.50%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.51%81 472
QUALCOMM25.16%81 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About