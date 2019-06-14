Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Broadcom Inc    AVGO

BROADCOM INC

(AVGO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/14 02:41:45 pm
264.115 USD   -6.21%
02:32pBroadcom Guidance Weighs on Semiconductor ETFs
DJ
01:57pStocks edge lower, gold gains on slowdown, geopolitical fears
RE
01:56pGlobal stocks edge lower, gold gains on slowdown, geopolitical fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Global stocks edge lower, gold gains on slowdown, geopolitical fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
06/14/2019 | 01:56pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Equity markets struggled and safe-haven assets like gold were in demand on Friday as weak Chinese data stoked investor anxieties over a global growth slowdown and fears of a U.S.-Iran confrontation added to geopolitical uncertainty.

Attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman lifted oil prices, although they remained on track for a weekly loss on worries a sluggish world economy could hurt demand.

China's industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low, well below expectations, suggesting Beijing was feeling the sting of the protracted trade spat with the U.S.

"Any time you have weak economic news coming out of China it highlights the fact that the trade tensions are having a negative impact on the global economy," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

"The dollar is strengthening. It’s seen as a safe haven. Treasury yields are moving lower. This is all indicative of concerns the global economy is slowing," Pavlik added.

A warning of a broad slowdown in chip demand from chipmaker Broadcom Inc underscored the effects of the U.S.-China tariff dispute, dragging on European as well as U.S. equity indexes.

Tariff-sensitive tech stocks pulled all three major U.S. indexes lower and gold prices hit a 14-month high as investors fled equities for less risky assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.96 points, or 0.07%, to 26,087.81, the S&P 500 lost 4.11 points, or 0.14%, to 2,887.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.82 points, or 0.38%, to 7,807.32.

MSCI's broad gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.33%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.35%.

EYES ON THE FED

The Federal Reserve is set to hold its two-day monetary policy meeting June 18-19, with investors closely watching its outcome for clarity on expectations for a near-term rate cut.

A Reuters poll showed a growing number of economists expect the Fed to cut interest rates this year, although the majority still expect it to stay on hold.

"There's optimism (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell will come to the rescue on his white horse next week with a dovish statement, not a rate cut yet," Pavlik said. "That's keeping equity losses in check."

Growing worries about a new U.S.-Iranian confrontation set crude prices on a rollercoaster ride, with Brent futures gaining 0.2% to $61.42 per barrel. Brent surged 2.2% on Thursday after the Norwegian- and Japanese-owned tankers both experienced explosions.

The dollar index, tracking the greenback against six major peers, climbed to its highest in a week after encouraging retail sales data for May eased fears that the U.S. economy is slowing sharply, ahead of the Fed’s meeting next week.

The dollar index rose 0.35%, with the euro down 0.47% to $1.1222.

Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields jumped, flattening the yield curve, after data showed a pick-up in consumer spending that subdued investor fears of rapid economic decay in the second quarter.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.0925%, from 2.091% late on Thursday.

Gold pared some gains, but stayed on track for its third straight advance.

Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,347.49 an ounce.

(This story has been refiled to fix "stock" to "stocks" in headline)

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Kate Duguid, Ahmad Ghaddar, Karen Brettell, Karin Strohecker, Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Graphic by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC -6.28% 263.93 Delayed Quote.10.75%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 26093.93 Delayed Quote.11.91%
GOLD -0.36% 1339.8 Delayed Quote.4.01%
NASDAQ 100 -0.44% 7481.505136 Delayed Quote.18.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.52% 7799.683489 Delayed Quote.17.44%
S&P 500 -0.22% 2886.59 Delayed Quote.14.88%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.40% 378.81 Delayed Quote.12.64%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.56% 97.55 End-of-day quote.0.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on BROADCOM INC
02:32pBroadcom Guidance Weighs on Semiconductor ETFs
DJ
01:57pStocks edge lower, gold gains on slowdown, geopolitical fears
RE
01:56pGlobal stocks edge lower, gold gains on slowdown, geopolitical fears
RE
01:51pBroadcom's $2 billion warning rattles global chip sector
RE
01:00pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Retreats As Tech Shares Slide; Chewy Soars On D..
DJ
11:48aGlobal tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06:28aBroadcom to Take $2Bn Hit From Huawei Ban
DJ
05:54aEUROPE MARKETS: China Data Whacks European Markets
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 396 M
EBIT 2019 12 685 M
Net income 2019 3 700 M
Debt 2019 30 126 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 36,66
P/E ratio 2020 22,54
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart BROADCOM INC
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 313 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry Samueli Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas Harry Krause Chief Financial Officer
Andy Nallappan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM INC10.75%100 220
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-1.30%194 570
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.76%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.06%81 472
QUALCOMM22.28%81 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About