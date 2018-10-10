Log in
BROADCOM INC (AVGO)
  News  
Pentagon says memo asking for Broadcom-CA deal review is likely fake

10/10/2018 | 08:18pm CEST
A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, who announced on Monday an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense said on Wednesday that a memo purporting to show the Pentagon asking for a national security review of chipmaker Broadcom Inc $19 billion deal to buy software company CA Technologies was likely fake.

Broadcom said in a statement that the two companies are American, "and there is no basis in fact or law for CFIUS review of our pending transaction."

The Pentagon is looking into who wrote the fake memo, according to a spokeswoman. She said they considered it likely to be fake based on an initial assessment.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is the government panel that reviews deals for potential national security risks. Panel members include representatives of several U.S. agencies, including the Department of Defense and the Treasury Department.

Senator Rand Paul's office, however, reiterated his call for a national security review of the deal, denying that a memo was behind the lawmaker's request for a review.

Paul's office said in a statement that the planned merger raised "obvious national security implications."

"Broadcom had national security issues in a CFIUS review just earlier this year and this review should be undertaken immediately," the statement said.

Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom's $117 billion hostile bid for semiconductor peer Qualcomm Inc, arguing it posed a threat to U.S. national security and gave an edge to Chinese companies looking to build next-generation wireless networks.

Since then, Broadcom has redomiciled from Singapore to the United States, placing it formally outside the purview of CFIUS.

Shares of Broadcom were down 2.9 percent at $237.61 and those of CA slipped 2.3 percent to $43.01 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

Broadcom announced the deal to buy CA Technologies in July.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Susan Thomas and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC -3.05% 237.23 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
CA TECHNOLOGIES -2.27% 43 Delayed Quote.32.21%
QUALCOMM -2.87% 68.02 Delayed Quote.9.54%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 898 M
EBIT 2018 10 199 M
Net income 2018 11 493 M
Debt 2018 12 842 M
Yield 2018 2,78%
P/E ratio 2018 8,81
P/E ratio 2019 18,93
EV / Sales 2018 5,46x
EV / Sales 2019 5,16x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart BROADCOM INC
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 285 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas Harry Krause Chief Financial Officer
Henry Samueli Chief Technical Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM INC-4.75%101 170
INTEL CORPORATION1.88%214 642
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 400
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.23%161 448
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.50%100 010
MICRON TECHNOLOGY4.74%49 025
