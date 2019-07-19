Log in
White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban - sources

07/19/2019 | 06:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting at the White House on Monday of semiconductor and software executives to discuss the U.S. ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , two sources briefed on the meeting said on Friday.

The United States placed Huawei on the Commerce Department's so-called Entity List in May over national security concerns. U.S. parts and components generally cannot be sold to those on the list without special licenses.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump, who is seeking to revive trade talks with China, announced late last month that U.S. companies would be allowed to sell products to Huawei.

The White House did not immediately comment on the meeting.

One of the sources said invited companies included chipmakers Intel Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Inc. Microsoft Corp was also invited.

Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment.

The United States may approve licenses for companies to restart new sales to Huawei in as little as two weeks, a senior U.S. official said last week.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC 0.08% 290 Delayed Quote.13.96%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.66% 50.27 Delayed Quote.5.24%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 1.90% 45.52 Delayed Quote.36.68%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.15% 136.62 Delayed Quote.34.16%
QUALCOMM 0.85% 75 Delayed Quote.33.12%
