BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

(BRMK)
Broadmark Realty Capital : Declares Monthly Dividend for July 2020

07/13/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust providing financing for the acquisition, renovation and development of residential and commercial properties, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock for July 2020. The dividend will be payable on August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2020.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company’s overall business, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 132 M - -
Net income 2020 109 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 8,72%
Capitalization 1 182 M 1 182 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,96x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,00 $
Last Close Price 8,95 $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Pyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Louis Schocken Chairman
Linda Koa Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
David Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steve Haggerty Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.-29.80%1 182
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%26 484
ORIX CORPORATION-29.43%14 917
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-42.96%14 819
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-37.35%13 168
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED42.40%5 785
