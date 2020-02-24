Broadmark Realty Capital : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) (the “Company”), announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A conference call will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.broadmark.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13699563

The playback can be accessed through March 26, 2020.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005793/en/